Home Entertainment Bai Jingting and Tian Xiwei’s new drama “Qingqing Daily” will be broadcast on November 10
by admin
Beijing News reporter Xu Meilin editor Xu Meilin

2022-11-08 14:34

Beijing News on November 8, the TV series “Qingqing Daily” (formerly known as“Nichijou Shinkawa”) announced that it will be broadcast on iQIYI from November 10. The official Weibo post said: “Poetry is pictorial, and love is sweet as honey. Qingqing’s family chats, and daily life is happy.”

The picture comes from the official Weibo

The play is adapted from Jinjiang Literature City Duo Muduo’s novel “The Daily Life”, starring Bai Jingting, Tian Xiwei, Chen Xiaojun, Liu Guanlin, special starring Liu Lingzi, Zhang Xiaochen, Changlong, Liu Meihan, etc.

Editor Xu Meilin

Proofreading Liu Jun

