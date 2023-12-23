Baidu Cloud Disk Synology NAS Version Now Available: What You Need to Know

Baidu Cloud Disk Now Available on Synology NAS

Kuai Technology reported on December 23 that Baidu Cloud Disk, a veteran in the cloud disk industry, has officially made its way onto Synology NAS. This development opens up new possibilities for users, allowing them to seamlessly integrate Baidu Cloud Disk with their Synology NAS devices.

In the past, users of Synology NAS had to utilize the Cloud Sync suite to connect to Baidu Cloud Drive, and the synchronization was limited to the contents of a single folder. With the official availability of Baidu Cloud Disk on Synology Package Center, users now have a more streamlined and convenient way to access and sync their files.

To experience Baidu Netdisk Suite on their NAS, users need to ensure that their device meets certain requirements. It must be a Plus series or above model (x86), running DSM 7.2 and above. Additionally, the Container Manager needs to be installed and upgraded to the latest version.

Once the package is opened, users can use the Baidu Netdisk app on their mobile phones to scan the code and log in, providing access to their familiar interface. This allows users to view and download files from Baidu Cloud Disk directly to their NAS.

The suite developed by Baidu Netdisk offers improved stability compared to previous methods of synchronization and mounting. Additionally, users have the option to become a Synology NAS member, unlocking benefits such as automatic synchronization, high-speed downloads, and support for customized file upload paths and synchronization directions for an annual fee of 79/year.

Membership also brings the convenience of the external link transfer function, allowing users to directly download content to their NAS with just one click. This is particularly beneficial for those who collect resources on Baidu Netdisk, as it allows them to stay ahead when accessing their content.

With the official availability of Baidu Cloud Disk on Synology NAS, users can look forward to a more seamless and integrated experience with their cloud storage solutions.

