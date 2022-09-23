Original title: Bailu’s birthday single “Did you see a deer” is online and goes to every romantic encounter with you

Bailu’s new birthday single “Have You Seen a Little Deer” is on the line! This special and romantic “birthday gift” is not only for Bailu himself, but also for the fans who have accompanied him along the way. This song is like going to a dream date, and I am delighted to meet the long-awaited person!

Bailu, who is already in the sixth year of her debut, has played countless audience favorite roles in film and television dramas. In this birthday single, Bailu chose to transform into a deer in the forest. In the fairy tale world, the brave and fearless little deer will only take off his armor and become gentle and graceful when he meets you. This song is sung to every “antler” who has always supported Bailu and accompanies her to forge ahead through all obstacles. Thank you for your guardianship along the way.

This birthday single “Have You Seen a Little Deer” reveals meticulous sincerity from song concept to cover design, from melody to lyrics. In a certain corner of the world, after passing a few trees, maybe you will see this little deer. When you look at her, your heartbeat will freeze, and you will always remember the taste of this encounter.

In the song, Bai Lu specially constructed an exclusive fairy tale world that reflects the heart. The brisk and bright melody, matched with her fresh and sweet voice, perfectly blends with the dynamic style with a romantic and fantasy atmosphere, making people feel happy and can’t help it. Swing with the rhythm. Bailu uses singing to describe the inner activities of this little deer when it runs both ways with you. It is cute, sincere, and undisguised. “The sun sets in the west, the sky is full of sunset, and the forest is full of flowers.” This is a dreamy fairy tale world when you meet the “antlers”. Walking through it, will you see a deer that is both daring and gentle and graceful?

"If you are going to see you, you must look your best. Thank you for starting earlier than me, always looking forward to me, and preparing to catch the rambling deer!" No matter in the winding valleys and hills, or the beautiful sunset Below, this little deer will look forward to meeting you in the best appearance, and will make an agreement with you to continue writing the most beautiful story in the future!

