Original title: “Baldur’s Gate 3” major update notice, the new motion capture studio unveiled the mystery!

Recently, “Baldur’s Gate 3” officially announced a major game update notice and motion capture highlights, and announced that the official version of the game is expected to be fully launched in 2023.

“Baldur’s Gate 3” is the flagship game of Belgian game development studio Larian Studios. The game breaks through the boundaries of traditional RPG games (Role-playing game: role-playing), and is committed to providing players with realistic and passionate fighting experiences through a rich story structure, a high degree of player freedom, unique role settings and exciting combat experience. A tabletop role-playing experience. Currently “Baldur’s Gate 3” is in the early access testing stage.

Over the years, Larian Studios has been committed to improving and perfecting game animation effects with motion capture technology. The studios in Ghent, Kuala Lumpur, Quebec and Dublin have motion capture teams and motion capture studios, which can conduct round-the-clock game data Capture, so as to achieve continuous development.

Early on, they used inertial capture so that animators could quickly monitor and review data even if they were working from home.Later they were equipped with the support of stretch sensor technology MoCap Pro Motion Capture Glovesand efficient and smooth Hand Engine Finger Tracking Softwareto improve the speed of getting high-quality finger data into the engine, and completed workflow improvements to quickly import optical mocap data into their builds. In order to ensure a smoother and more realistic gaming experience for players in “Baldur’s Gate 3” and bring every player a movie-level game sensory experience, Larian Studios has even upgraded its motion capture venue and facilities. Guildford built a new dedicated motion capture pod. See also Thousands of Baidu: Why did film critic Luo Yunji "hide into the smoke"? | Luo Zhiji | Film review | Hidden in the smoke Motion Capture in GuildfordLocated in the bustling England commercial street, the site space is 14m x 12m, integrating 16 unitsStable performance and accurate capture Vantage V16 Motion Capture Camera， 3 unitsSynchronized with the motion capture camera at high speed Vue Full HD Reference Camerapowerful and powerful Shōgun motion capture software, can simultaneously capture the high-precision real-time and stable capture of more than a dozen motion-capture actors’ body movements, subtle gestures, prop manipulation and other motion data, so that they can also cooperate with more talented performance capture artists. Perform the performance choreography they need in the motion capture space. At the same time, the motion capture studio is currently the largest, most technologically advanced, and best capture performance studio owned by Larian. The new motion capture studio has provided unprecedented technical quality and motion capture speed for the production of “Baldur’s Gate 3”. Larian Studios can’t wait for the release of the new version of the game, and I believe players are also looking forward to it. Dickson will continue to pay attention to the update release of “Baldur’s Gate 3” and share its behind-the-scenes production stories with you. At the same time, Dickson’s high-precision motion capture, finger and comprehensive virtual production solutions will also provide more artistic creations. High-quality technical support and service support. Past Featured Snoop Dogg releases virtual image MV, the future of Metaverse music industry can be expected Pixomondo | 10 perspectives, learn to look at virtual production like a producer “Metropolis” | Urban fantasy in a virtual studio See also Trevi: "We, the kids of the 90s. My novel, a hymn to friendship between punk music, motorcycles and drug parties" Dickson’s finger motion tracking and capture system V2.0 makes “virtual” within reach 12 About Disney Live Capture and Virtual Production Dickson Digital has 20 years of experience in motion capture services and a set of mature technical operation procedures in motion capture, and is committed to providing customers with top-level motion capture technology and professional customized services. Present customers with facial expressions that can express inner emotions, body performances that breathe and warm, and dexterous and vivid finger movements. Coupled with the virtual production system independently developed by Dickson, it can synchronize the moving virtual scene of the anchor to realize the virtual effect of real-time interaction of virtual characters, the AR effect of real-time interaction between virtual characters and real anchors, and the virtual characters and real anchors in virtual/real scenes in real time. With interactive MR effects, Dickson also has a large-space interactive virtual production studio, which can provide 3D assets and virtual content production, create a comprehensive and professional virtual live broadcast solution for you, and provide the highest quality data with the highest efficiency as the service criterion.Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

