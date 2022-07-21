Balenciaga Following the launch ofNo. 50 Haute Couture Seriesbased onHandmade Porcelain SculptureLater, this time, in order to welcome the romantic festival, it was officially released 2022 Tanabata series, and simultaneously release a tailored image blockbuster.

The limited series uses design details such as plush, rhinestones, and love prints to bring 100% Baseball caps, tops, trousers and shorts in organic cotton,100% organic silk shirts and shorts, 100% In addition to clothing items such as classic-cut jackets made from recycled polyester, swimwear,Runner running shoes,Triple S sports shoes,Knife High heels, slippers,Hourglass package and BB Icon accessories.

In addition, the image film is also ingenious, by the photographer Andrea Artemisio Shot in the palm of your hand and taken from the UK Engineered Arts The physical robot developed by the company replaces the real mannequin with a new interpretation.

Balenciaga 2022 The Qixi Festival series is currently on sale in specialty stores and official websites, and interested readers may wish to purchase it.