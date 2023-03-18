After Balenciaga released the variant shoe 3XL Trainer Mule, this time, the Instagram account @wen.bo.hu will show you more colors of the 2023 summer series sneakers “3XL Trainers” through @demnagram, including the muddy field affected by the big show Affected Muddy iterations.

As one of the main shoes of “The Mud Show”, as the model soaked the foot in the thick mud, the bold silhouette of the running shoe was inspired by this, and gradually merged with the mud elements, like the clods drying up Hardened between the fibers of the fabric, mud splattered at the toe, etc., but interestingly, the knotted laces wrapped around the toe were not stained at the same time.

It is not yet clear whether the above-mentioned Muddy iteration 3XL Trainers shoes will be sold, but the price may be higher than the £830 of the original commercial version. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.