BALENCIAGA 2024 Spring Collection Lookbook Officially Released

Balenciaga’s 2024 spring “Capital B” series release show captured the day and night changes of the city through a short time-lapse video: on the sidewalk, pedestrians are weaving, or pass by, or stop and watch. City dwellers of all stripes, from dog walkers to couriers, basked in the sunny Parisian skies and then took shelter from the sudden downpour. Directed by director Mau Morgó, the soundtrack is adapted by musician BFRND from the French chanson “Sous le Ciel de Paris under the sky of Paris” sung by Édith Piaf. street view. This place, called “Le Dix” by Cristóbal Balenciaga, is a legendary landmark that has been written since he founded the brand fashion house in Paris in 1937. This iconic symbol of great historical significance is integrated with people’s common daily life in the same scene, which inspired the source of inspiration for this release show.

The brand’s spring 2024 collection consists of two chapters: Garde-Robe (Balenciaga’s sophisticated must-have wardrobe collection) and the new ready-to-wear collection, which focuses on practical designs for everyday life, with a focus on behavior in people’s lives, such as walking on the sidewalk. Pick up coins or fly by on your skateboard. Hoodies feature plaid linings that reflect busy city life, while tailoring features sharp, premium cuts and luxurious, rare wools. Eveningwear is woven in sheer jersey surfwear or technical crepe textiles for a fluid, lightweight look. The Biker boot has been redesigned as a romper, offering more flexibility and almost couture-perfect color. Balenciaga has always been closely related to the current life. This series is a detailed interpretation after insight into various social situations, so as to return to the original intention of design and inspiration.

