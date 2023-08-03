Balenciaga Appoints Brand Ambassadors in Response to Growing Luxury Market in Thailand

Title: Balenciaga Appoints Brand Ambassadors in Historic Move: What Does it Mean for the Luxury Market in Thailand?

Subtitle: Thailand’s Emerging Luxury Market Attracts Attention from International Fashion Brands

In a groundbreaking move, renowned fashion house Balenciaga has announced the appointment of two brand ambassadors, PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and Isabelle Huppert, marking the first time in the company's century-long history. Both Amnuaydechkorn, a Thai actor, singer, and model, and Huppert, a French actress, were chosen for their exceptional creative talents, values, and representation of the contemporary Balenciaga aesthetic.

Isabelle Huppert, who established a close friendship with Balenciaga after their initial encounter in July 2021, has since participated in multiple advertising campaigns, fashion shows, and couture series presentations. Her portrayal of the brand’s 2023 winter series through improvisation has received widespread acclaim.

On the other hand, PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn gained popularity in 2020 with his role in the drama “Interpret My Love with Your Heart” and quickly became a rising star in the Thai fashion industry. Having attended Balenciaga’s latest ready-to-wear and couture series releases, Amnuaydechkorn is expected to collaborate on more projects with the brand in the future.

The inclusion of a popular Thai idol as a brand ambassador raises questions about the luxury market’s evolution in Thailand. The country’s pre-pandemic showcase of its fashion-forward side, complete with luxury brand stores and street culture, has attracted attention from global fashion labels.

Despite the challenges faced by the fashion industry during the pandemic, numerous luxury brands have continued to invest and establish a presence in Thailand. In 2020, Siam Premium Outlet Bangkok, the country’s first luxury outlet project, opened its doors to brands like Burberry and Balenciaga. Major names like Nike have also established large high-end stores in the region.

The rising prominence of Thailand’s luxury market is supported by its dependence on the tourism industry, which serves as the primary driver of fashion and luxury consumption. When international tourism came to a halt due to the pandemic, Thailand suffered a significant loss of customers. However, as the country plans to revitalize its tourism industry through a five-year national development plan, luxury brands see Thailand as a prime target market in Asia.

According to the Southeast Asia Fashion Report, Thailand ranked second in luxury brand dynamics in Southeast Asia, trailing only behind Singapore. Music festivals like Rolling Loud and the increasing influence of BLACKPINK member Lisa have further propelled market attention.

Investment in Thailand’s luxury market has paid off, with Euromonitor International reporting that Thailand’s luxury goods market was valued at US$2.3 billion in 2019. Statista predicts that the market will double in value, reaching US$4.64 billion by 2023. This surge in growth has also sparked the development of Thailand’s secondary luxury market, which has grown by 65% since 2017.

Thailand’s evolving consumer landscape, with a growing interest in the creative industry among young generations, has attracted the emergence of cutting-edge local brands. These brands, such as I Wanna Bangkok and Wonder Anatomie, appeal to younger consumers through unique marketing strategies that embrace local culture and subculture elements.

While China, Japan, and South Korea remain crucial luxury markets, the increased focus on Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets signals a significant development in international brand strategies. The competition for market share in Thailand is set to become an important driver in revenue growth for luxury brand groups in the near future.

As Balenciaga’s historic appointment of Thai actor PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and esteemed French actress Isabelle Huppert as brand ambassadors demonstrates, Thailand’s luxury market offers limitless potential for growth. With the country’s renewed focus on tourism and the attractiveness of its emerging consumer base, luxury brands are seizing this opportunity to establish their presence and capture the hearts of Thai consumers.