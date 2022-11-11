Balenciaga continues to expand the Triple S lineup of its iconic shoes. After releasing the adidas multi-ride style, this time it launches the “Leather-free” iteration, adhering to the spirit of sustainability and bringing two new color matching.

Continuing the EPHEATM material derived from the mushroom mycelium, Balenciaga has re-developed a new-age alternative that reduces resource consumption, this time using a technical material made of a blend of 95% polyurethane and 5% polyester, which can be used when not in use. On the premise of leather, the leather-like brilliance vamp is presented, which is soft and comfortable and even has the natural wrinkles and lines of leather.

Balenciaga “Leather-free” Triple S in black and camel is now on sale through the brand’s official website. The price is $1,150, which is about $100 more than the basic Triple S. Readers who are interested may wish to buy it.