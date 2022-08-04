Under the leadership of creative director Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga continues to implement its design philosophy, using seemingly ordinary things to subvert the definition of fashion and break through the established framework. A beacon that makes the world stop to think and re-examine the word “fashion”.

Following the release of several pairs of summer shoes last month, this time we usher in a “garbage bag” bag from the 2022 winter 360° series show. Made of cowhide, in addition to the reminiscent silhouette, the special glossy fabric has also successfully created the texture of the garbage bag; its first appearance on the show caused a lot of talk, and this time it was launched to provide four color options at once, bringing Black, blue, white, yellow.

People wonder why the “garbage bag” is the inspiration? In this regard, Demna told “WWD”: “How could I miss this opportunity to ‘make the most expensive garbage bag in the world‘? Well, who doesn’t love fashion scandals?”

The bag is now officially on the brand boutique stores and website, priced at € 1,400 euros (about $ 1,790 US dollars), interested readers may wish to go to buy.