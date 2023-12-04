Balenciaga Unveils 2024 Autumn Series in Los Angeles Fashion Show

Balenciaga Unveils 2024 Autumn Series in Los Angeles

Balenciaga recently debuted its highly-anticipated 2024 autumn series at a fashion show in Los Angeles, California. This marked the first time the renowned fashion brand has hosted a show in the City of Angels.

The show took place on a picturesque street lined with palm trees, creating a stunning backdrop for the event. The ambiance was further enhanced by a specially curated soundtrack by BFRND, featuring multiple narrations that added a cinematic quality to the presentation.

The collection, designed by Demna, showcased a diverse range of styles, from everyday activewear suitable for activities like jogging, yoga, and fitness, to glamorous Hollywood evening looks inspired by the brand’s haute couture heritage. The line also included a revamped version of grunge, sophisticated daytime wear, and signature tailoring techniques.

Notable highlights from the collection included sportswear featuring simple and clear styles, knitwear paying homage to American velvet sportswear trends, and decadent rock-inspired pieces with loose silhouettes and layered structures. The collection also featured upcycled daywear with exaggerated structural proportions and fine tailoring, blending casual attitude with luxurious textures.

Drawing on inspirations from the brand’s founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga, the collection included distinctive shapes and silhouettes, subtly bridging the past with the present. Accessories for the season included a crocodile-embossed Rodeo bag, named after Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive, where Balenciaga has two flagship stores. Also featured were a range of handbags, glasses, and the new 10XL sneaker, available in two colorways.

In addition to the main collection, Balenciaga unveiled a number of limited-edition items that were released immediately after the show. Collaborative pieces included leather and paper tote bags, knitwear, sports hats, and aprons in partnership with popular Los Angeles grocery store Erewhon. The collection also introduced the new Le Cagole XL tote bag, No Logo monogram knitted separates, and a fine jewelry collection in collaboration with Jacob & Co.

Balenciaga’s showcase of its 2024 autumn series in Los Angeles was met with excitement and acclaim from fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. The brand’s innovative designs and attention to detail continue to solidify its position as a leader in the world of high fashion.

