Under the leadership of creative director Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga has become a pioneer of the “normcore” trend, using seemingly ordinary things to subvert the definition of fashion, break through the established framework, and then create explosive products with high texture, following the latest haute couture series After the Lieutenant General’s handbag is combined with the audio function, this time, the new sandal style “Tourist Sandal” is released with the same thinking.

This model draws on the stereotyped traditional sandal shape used by tourists or tour guides. It is updated with waterproof fabrics through normcore aesthetics, and combined with the elements of running shoes in the 1990s. With ergonomic insoles, it releases white and black at one time. , red, khaki green, neon pink and more.

Balenciaga “Tourist Sandal” five colors are currently on sale on the brand’s official website, priced at $ 695, interested readers may wish to browse the picture above or go directly to buy.