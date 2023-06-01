Bally Officially Announces Simone Bellotti as Creative Director

The fashion industry has ushered in the news of personnel changes again. With the departure of Rhuigi Villaseñor, Bally recently issued an official statement announcing that Simone Bellotti will take over as creative director.

Simone Bellotti has not only worked for Gucci for 16 years, but also held senior positions in Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Gianfranco Ferré and other brands. He has in-depth knowledge of ready-to-wear, tailoring and accessories; talking about this appointment, he said he was honored Joins the Bally family and highlights the brand’s strong inspiration for its Swiss heritage, pioneering spirit and design craftsmanship.

According to the limited-time news on the brand’s official Instagram, Simone Bellotti’s first work will debut at Milan Fashion Week in September. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.