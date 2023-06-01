Home » Bally Officially Announces Simone Bellotti as Creative Director
Entertainment

Bally Officially Announces Simone Bellotti as Creative Director

by admin
Bally Officially Announces Simone Bellotti as Creative Director

The fashion industry has ushered in the news of personnel changes again. With the departure of Rhuigi Villaseñor, Bally recently issued an official statement announcing that Simone Bellotti will take over as creative director.

Simone Bellotti has not only worked for Gucci for 16 years, but also held senior positions in Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Gianfranco Ferré and other brands. He has in-depth knowledge of ready-to-wear, tailoring and accessories; talking about this appointment, he said he was honored Joins the Bally family and highlights the brand’s strong inspiration for its Swiss heritage, pioneering spirit and design craftsmanship.

According to the limited-time news on the brand’s official Instagram, Simone Bellotti’s first work will debut at Milan Fashion Week in September. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Bariloche: a man was crushed to death in a garbage compactor truck

You may also like

Independiente, the only zonal winner in the Federal...

Cincinnati is still red hot; beat NYCFC 3-1...

Information about whether Xie Na is pregnant or...

Goodbye to romance: Japan already exhibits vending machines...

Relevant information about Chen Sicheng’s derailed mistress who...

debt that makes awareness difficult

La letteratura italiana celebrated at Bookfest di Bucarest

Wave Film Week | Reorganizing time and space...

New Mexican Spanish survives mostly in sentences

An Othello of turgid opulence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy