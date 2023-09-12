Bally’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection: A Tribute to Nature and Craftsmanship

Bally Appoints New Design Director and Unveils Autumn/Winter 2023 Campaign

In an exciting development for the luxury fashion industry, Bally, the renowned Swiss brand, has appointed Simone Bellotti as its new design director. Bellotti brings a unique artistic perspective to the brand, and his first move was to select the neoclassical-style Villa Heleneum as the shooting location for Bally’s latest advertising campaign.

Situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Lugano in Switzerland, Villa Heleneum is not only a beautiful lakeside villa but also serves as the home of the Bally Cultural Arts Foundation. Bellotti, through his personal artistic approach, aimed to capture the natural and intimate casual style that reflects Bally’s Swiss luxury tradition. The concept of nature and craftsmanship is embedded in the shooting scenes and creative concepts, highlighting Bally’s image as a contemporary craftsman that seamlessly integrates the brand’s rich heritage.

Bally’s highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter series advertising campaign stars Wang Yuan, the global brand spokesperson, alongside several fresh-faced models. The campaign, shot by renowned director Alasdair McLellan, aims to evoke an intimate and natural atmosphere while paying tribute to innocence and youthful vitality.

The latest autumn and winter collection from Bally embraces classic lines and patterns, meticulously outlining the brand’s design aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from the century-old archives, the collection incorporates traditional design details that exude timeless elegance. Wool knits, relaxed loose denim, and sumptuous leather textures take center stage, complemented by nostalgic warm tones that evoke a sense of comfort and familiarity.

Delicate accessories play a pivotal role in the collection, introducing new silhouettes that remain true to Bally’s signature style. Notably, the Bally Scribe collection of handcrafted dress shoes pays homage to the brand’s legacy of luxurious craftsmanship.

With the appointment of Simone Bellotti and the unveiling of the autumn/winter 2023 campaign, Bally reaffirms its position as a leading luxury brand rooted in Swiss tradition. The blend of nature, craftsmanship, and contemporary artistry showcased in this collection encapsulates Bally’s dedication to innovative design while honoring its century-old heritage. Fashion enthusiasts and Bally aficionados can eagerly anticipate the arrival of the brand’s latest creations, which embody the essence of timeless elegance woven together with modern sensibilities.

