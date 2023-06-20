Banfield thrashed Argentino de Merlo and advances in the Argentine Cup

Julio César Falcioni’s team advanced to the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup, after beat Argentino de Merlo 3-0, in La Plata. Banfield will now face Estudiantes de Río Cuarto.

In the match played at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona de La Plata, Nicolás Digiano against opened the account for the “Drill” after 19 minutes of play and, at 39, Milton Giménez scored 2-0. Already in the second part, at 21, again the former Atlanta made it 3-0.

Julio César Falcioni’s team, which advanced to the round of 32 where will face Estudiantes de Río Cuartowill continue their path in the Professional Soccer League when they visit Belgrano de Córdoba at the Julio César Villagra Stadium while, on Lucas Nohra’s side, they will face San Miguel at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Los Polvorines for the Clausura Tournament of the Metropolitan B

In a match in which both Banfield and Argentino de Merlo could not settle with a state of the field of play that made the good development of the game more complex, at minute 19, Brahian Aleman executed a free kick from the right towards the near post to that Sebastián Sosa Sánchez nods it. The Uruguayan deflected the ball to the far post and, in an attempt to reject, the ball bounced off Nicolás Digiano, defender of the “Academy”, and scored against the 1-0 for the “Drill”.

At 39, Juan Bisanz overflowed on the right and sent a precise cross to the penalty spot where Milton Giménez was located, who, with a great header, he overcame the weak resistance of goalkeeper Germán Oviedo and made it 2-0.

Already in the second part, at 21, Brahian Aleman approached the right corner to receive Juan Bisanz’s pass and the former Gimnasia de La Plata settled in to put a precise cross to the penalty spot where, again, was Milton Giménez who with a powerful header made it 3-0.

Highlights of Banfield vs. Argentine from Merlo

Source: Argentine News





