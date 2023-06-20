Home » Banfield thrashed Argentino de Merlo and advances in the Argentine Cup
Entertainment

Banfield thrashed Argentino de Merlo and advances in the Argentine Cup

by admin
Banfield thrashed Argentino de Merlo and advances in the Argentine Cup

Julio César Falcioni’s team advanced to the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup, after beat Argentino de Merlo 3-0, in La Plata. Banfield will now face Estudiantes de Río Cuarto.

In the match played at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona de La Plata, Nicolás Digiano against opened the account for the “Drill” after 19 minutes of play and, at 39, Milton Giménez scored 2-0. Already in the second part, at 21, again the former Atlanta made it 3-0.

Julio César Falcioni’s team, which advanced to the round of 32 where will face Estudiantes de Río Cuartowill continue their path in the Professional Soccer League when they visit Belgrano de Córdoba at the Julio César Villagra Stadium while, on Lucas Nohra’s side, they will face San Miguel at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Los Polvorines for the Clausura Tournament of the Metropolitan B

In a match in which both Banfield and Argentino de Merlo could not settle with a state of the field of play that made the good development of the game more complex, at minute 19, Brahian Aleman executed a free kick from the right towards the near post to that Sebastián Sosa Sánchez nods it. The Uruguayan deflected the ball to the far post and, in an attempt to reject, the ball bounced off Nicolás Digiano, defender of the “Academy”, and scored against the 1-0 for the “Drill”.

At 39, Juan Bisanz overflowed on the right and sent a precise cross to the penalty spot where Milton Giménez was located, who, with a great header, he overcame the weak resistance of goalkeeper Germán Oviedo and made it 2-0.

See also  When will the top scandal be updated? How many episodes will be updated in a week? What time will it be updated in a week?

Already in the second part, at 21, Brahian Aleman approached the right corner to receive Juan Bisanz’s pass and the former Gimnasia de La Plata settled in to put a precise cross to the penalty spot where, again, was Milton Giménez who with a powerful header made it 3-0.

Highlights of Banfield vs. Argentine from Merlo

Source: Argentine News


You may also like

Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada co-create Prada 2024...

Incorporate the debate on education in the electoral...

Tomorrow, June 21, 2023, I am happy to...

After the protests in Jujuy, Gerardo Morales eliminated...

Tang Bohu’s “Song of Peach Blossom Temple” So...

Conmebol suspended a Fluminense player for positive in...

Boris Johnson sanctioned for “deliberately lying” about illegal...

Huang Zijiao has awakened and is not life-threatening....

State strike and teachers in Neuquén this Thursday:...

Martina Navratilova says she is free of cancer,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy