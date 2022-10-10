A new journey in music and art

Bang & Olufsen has always paid close attention to the development of the Chinese market and is committed to exploring the boundaries of the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures. Talking about the Art of the A9 music art project, Leon Tang, Marketing Director of Bang & Olufsen Asia Pacific, said, “We are very happy to cooperate with three groups of outstanding Chinese music artists whose pursuit of music and art is closely related to Bang & Olufsen’s pursuit of music and art. & Olufsen’s continuous pursuit of breakthroughs and innovations in the audio-visual field coincides with the idea of ​​​​not only having outstanding musical talents, but also amazing artistic creation capabilities. Art of the A9 is a unique and landmark cross-over by Bang & Olufsen. We take China as the starting point of this project, hoping to build a closer communication bridge with local Chinese consumers, so that more consumers can feel the deep cultivation of Bang & Olufsen in technology, design and craftsmanship. In the future , we also hope to cooperate with more local musicians to make Art of the A9 a sustainable project that can continuously stimulate the vitality of music and art creation.”

Cross-border co-creation, interpretation of diversified artistic styles

This time, Bang & Olufsen invited Xiao Jingteng, New Pants lead singer and guitarist Peng Lei and Expression Bank to cooperate with three groups of musicians. Music and art play an indispensable role in the daily lives of the three groups of musicians. Characters, they each express a different interpretation of music, art and life through their work with Bang & Olufsen.

In addition to cultivating music and film and television careers, the famous music creator Xiao Jingteng also extends his tentacles to art painting. In 2020, Xiao Jingteng created the painting “Spread Love” in the name of “love”. This time, Bang & Olufsen’s limited edition A9 mask uses this original work, showing his colorful and unrestrained inner world. To convey the inspiration of “being a happy and comfortable self” to contemporary people. Regarding this cooperation with B&O, Xiao Jingteng said: “I have always liked the quality of B&O’s music very much, and I am also a fan of B&O. At the same time, I have also paid attention to the combination of B&O in the field of music and art, and I am very happy to cooperate with B&O. .”

New Pants’ lead singer, guitarist and cartoonist Peng Lei used his original IP image Mimi and Gaga’s “Pick up a penny” in this collaboration with Bang & Olufsen’s limited edition Beoplay A9. Talking about this cooperation, Peng Lei said: “I feel that there is a new way of combining music and pictures, which is both retro and futuristic.” The iconic image of Gaga is chosen not only because of its distinctive imprint of the times, At the same time, Gaga also reflects the shadow of ordinary people’s life today. In Peng Lei’s view, Gaga is the incarnation of every ordinary person, but everyone also has their own shining points and greatness, and can become a proud individual full of inner strength.

“B&O has always been a brand we like very much, and we are very interested in the subject of artistic crossover, especially audio-visual synaesthesia. We are very fortunate to start such an interesting cooperation with B&O,” said a member of Emoji Bank. The third Bang & Olufsen limited edition A9 mask uses the cover of the fourth EP “Vitamin D” created by Jiao Siyu, the lead singer of Expression Bank. Like Emoji Bank’s unique musical style, they float like astronauts in the music-inspired intracranial universe, polishing the space roaming blackstone while walking out of unique and surprising trajectories.

Resolve the “question mark” and inspire the life inspiration of urbanites

It is reported that three limited edition Beoplay A9s will be exhibited in the music art space jointly created by Bang & Olufsen during the month-long “GQLAB Question Mark Exhibition” from October 1st to October 30th. This “GQLAB Question Mark Exhibition” will focus on the different life emotions of urbanites, leading urban people to dare to ask themselves questions, re-examine themselves and return to their true self, and regain the energy of life.

This exhibition is guided by “Mr. Q”, the first avatar of “Intelligent GQ”. The audience can listen to Mr. Q’s dream at the “Brain Opening” on the first floor of the exhibition. The music brought by Beoplay A9 will bring You roam in Mr. Q’s brain hole, switch on and off your imagination, play a picturesque serenade, and go on a fantastic dream trip with everyone. Urban people who are accustomed to busy footsteps can also slow down the rhythm here, calm down in the music delivered by Beoplay A9, re-stare at themselves, and gain the power to start again.

Create a listening experience across the ages

Since its establishment in Denmark in 1925, Bang & Olufsen has gone through nearly a hundred years. Its product design is committed to the pursuit of elegant and beautiful sound, timeless classic design and unique craftsmanship. Resist the passage of time and pass it on from generation to generation. In recent years, Bang & Olufsen has been constantly looking for ways to be closer to the needs of consumers to bring new vitality to this time-honored brand that has been around for nearly a century.

Since its birth in 2012, Beoplay A9, which combines mellow sound quality and elegant design, has attracted much attention. It is also considered to be one of the classic examples of the industry’s most successful combination of sound and design aesthetics. Bang & Olufsen’s Art of the A9 musician co-creation program will give this classic speaker the Beoplay A9 a more creative musical artistic soul. Bang & Olufsen also welcomes all talented local Chinese music creators to join. You can send your personal artwork, personal profile and three songs (in MP3 file format) related to the artwork to the brand email [email protected], and the jury team invited by Bang & Olufsen will contact you after reviewing , to jointly start A9’s artistic cooperation journey, and bring Bang & Olufsen’s enduring music and artistic charm to global consumers who love music and art.

About Bang & Olufsen

The global luxury lifestyle audio-visual brand Bang & Olufsen was born in Struer, Denmark in 1925. The persistent pursuit and vision of its founders, Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, laid a solid foundation for the vigorous development of the company.

Bang & Olufsen has never wavered in its original intention. It is committed to creating first-class products and pushing the boundaries of sound technology innovation, which has achieved Bang & Olufsen’s rich heritage, making the brand always lead the trend of sound technology innovation. To this day, each Bang & Olufsen product is known for its unique blend of elegant sound, timeless design and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Bang & Olufsen’s audiovisual products are constantly innovated and unique, and are available in Bang & Olufsen branded boutiques, e-commerce platforms and multi-brand stores around the world. At present, the company has more than 900 employees and its business scope covers more than 70 countries and regions around the world.

Bang & Olufsen is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange.