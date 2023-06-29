Bang & Olufsen launches new interactive experience “see yourself in music”

Bang & Olufsen launched a new brand event “Seeing Yourself in Music” this season. Based on the new development direction of the brand, it uses the method of creating an interactive virtual image to give life to each user’s music taste, allowing participants to experience music in music. see yourself. Paul Collins, creative director of the brand, said: “Music is not just a listening experience, it is a whole body feeling. We use music to express identity and maintain community bonds. Listening to the music we love can take us to another place. A wonderful world.” B&O hopes to use this project to cooperate with the creative team Hello Monday / DEPT® to provide users and communities with an opportunity to express themselves through music and create together.

B&O invites users to visit the event website to experience the interaction of “seeing yourself in the music”, and can customize the avatar by filling out a short questionnaire. Based on the questionnaire options, combined with the evaluation of your music mood, energy and rhythm, the website will generate a unique full-motion avatar that matches the user’s music taste. Interested friends should not miss it.

