Home » Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young to Co-Star in ‘You Quiz on the Block’: A Long-Standing Friendship and Behind-the-Scenes Stories
Entertainment

Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young to Co-Star in ‘You Quiz on the Block’: A Long-Standing Friendship and Behind-the-Scenes Stories

by admin

Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young to Co-Star in “You Quiz on the Block”

China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn – On October 18, it was reported by Korean media that Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young will be co-starring in the popular variety show “You Quiz on the Block”, set to be broadcast in November.

The tvN variety show, “You Quiz on the Block”, confirmed the news on the same day, stating that JYP’s CCO Park Jin Young and HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk will be recording an episode together. This episode will delve into their long-standing friendship and the extraordinary bond they have shared throughout the years, which seems to be the stuff of novels.

The recording on that day will bring forth memories and stories of their fate-filled meeting in 1997, their collaboration on multiple hit songs, as well as their behind-the-scenes journey of entering the United States. Moreover, it will also mark the first time the two industry giants appear together on a variety show, capturing the attention and interest of the audience.

The episode is set to air in November, so viewers are eagerly awaiting its release. Stay tuned for this exciting partnership between Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young on “You Quiz on the Block”.

See also  Ukraine, the appeal of the Nobel laureate and former president of Costa Rica Arias Sanchez: "Immediate ceasefire"

You may also like

130 years of the Tyrolean Symphony Orchestra Innsbruck...

Luis Miguel Attends Daughter’s Exclusive Wedding, Putting Rumors...

Red Velvet Announces Release of Third Regular Album...

Midlake & John Grant – Roadrunner Blues /...

Nicky Jam’s Transformation: From Weight Struggles to a...

New Balance’s WARPED RUNNER Takes the Fashion World...

Keep It Low: ZEAL & ARDOR, MANTAR, THRONEHAMMER,...

TeleOnce Welcomes New Morning Show “In the Morning”...

Bottega Veneta launches the Academy for artisans and...

Chow Yun-fat’s Humble and Approachable Lifestyle Shocks Netizens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy