Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young to Co-Star in ‘You Quiz on the Block’: A Long-Standing Friendship and Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young to Co-Star in “You Quiz on the Block”

China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn – On October 18, it was reported by Korean media that Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young will be co-starring in the popular variety show “You Quiz on the Block”, set to be broadcast in November.

The tvN variety show, “You Quiz on the Block”, confirmed the news on the same day, stating that JYP’s CCO Park Jin Young and HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk will be recording an episode together. This episode will delve into their long-standing friendship and the extraordinary bond they have shared throughout the years, which seems to be the stuff of novels.

The recording on that day will bring forth memories and stories of their fate-filled meeting in 1997, their collaboration on multiple hit songs, as well as their behind-the-scenes journey of entering the United States. Moreover, it will also mark the first time the two industry giants appear together on a variety show, capturing the attention and interest of the audience.

The episode is set to air in November, so viewers are eagerly awaiting its release. Stay tuned for this exciting partnership between Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young on “You Quiz on the Block”.

