Original title: Hotline for girls | Wang Hedi and Bailu cooperate? Tang Yan’s retirement is a foregone conclusion? Xing Fei’s acting breakthrough? Wu Xuanyi is cooperating with you? Dong Sicheng in stock?

Cooking entertainment planet Talk with your works and walk with your fans

01

Wang Hedi and Bailu are going to cooperate?Double chef ecstasy

A: Wang Hedi seized the tail of the 22-year summer vacation and exploded. “The Secret of the Orchid” is this year’s dark horse, and the popularity is very good. Wang Hedi has also become the first choice for major film and television projects. The team is now soft on the script. It’s just that there are many variety shows. He has a deep relationship with Mango TV. He is still looking forward to his participation in the last episode of Honey Peach. He and Bai Lu are indeed talking about a fairy tale drama. Actors who can pick up Xianxia will try their best to get one, and there is nothing wrong with having more pension insurance.

02

Does the list girl Tang Yan really plan to retire? ?

answer：Tang Yan’s words have actually been reading the new script. If the drama with Wu Xiubo and Zhai Tianlin could be broadcast at that time, it would not only be “Yanyuntai” as the new work in recent years. Recently, Xinli has the script of an urban drama in the works. During the negotiation, Zhejiang Satellite TV’s variety show “Our Inn” was knocking on Tang Yan to participate. It was her first reality show variety show. 85 Flowers either continued the reality show variety show, or never participated.

03 Bangmei watched “Overturning Fleeting Years”.Xing Fei’s acting is really good answer: “Overturning the Years” was broadcast exclusively on Mango TV. This drama has been searched for several times because of poverty. It is quite different from the previous sweet dramas, especially on the short video platform. The popularity of the drama “Flying Fox in the Snow Mountain” was even lower. It stands to reason that after the “Splendid Xinghan”, the popularity will not be so low. This time, the inventory of the two movies is emptied, and she really does not suppress the drama. “Huaxi Ji” with Xu Kaicheng has no hope of being broadcast temporarily, it depends on how effective her transformation drama “Lady’s Character” is. 04 Does Bangmei have Wu Xuanyi’s melon? answer: Although Wu Xuanyi has not yet joined the group, but in the inventory “I want to go against the wind” and “Lang Jun is not as happy” are all promising platforms, so the new scripts she can receive are all very good, iQiyi’s new drama “Sifang” Pavilion” is knocking on the heroine, so she will be handed a book, and Yu Zheng’s “Daughter-in-law” will also cooperate. 05 Bangmei said Dong Sicheng, when will the child enter the group answer：It didn’t take long for Dong Sicheng and He Hongshan’s “25 Hours of Love” to finish. After he signed with Yuekai, he already had 2 films in stock, which was much better than in the nct group. Next, we are negotiating Rao Xueman’s new movie “Hourglass”. If this IP can be filmed well, it will not lose to the previous “Left Ear”. Dong Sicheng’s own fresh temperament is quite suitable for the novel. The group is coming soon. See also Matsuda Ryohei-Morgan Moero upgraded to parents and welcomed their first child jqknews (Part of the pictures are from the Internet, not for commercial use, the copyright belongs to the original author)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: