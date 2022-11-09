Original title: Hotline for girls | Wang Yuan and Huang Sirui are in love at public expense? Cheng Yi fans quarreling constantly? Song Zuer finished the follow-up? Liu Xueyi delays changing the meal replacement drama? The disbandment of inform is ugly?

The new song of Wang Yuan’s sister is also very good! ! ! The mv is also very beautiful! Absolutely, why do you always cooperate with this heroine?

Answer: Wang Yuan’s 22nd birthday today, the new song “Liu Ying to the End of Time” has released the MV, and the heroine of Wang Yuan’s MV Huang Sirui has even been searched on Weibo. This is not the first time the two have collaborated. Before “You” The name is the biggest thing the world hides from me” has already worked together, and the songs are all related to love, so there are speculations about whether the two are really together, and the singer really needs to fall in love to write it There are no emotional songs. After all, they are all 22. If they are really together, I believe that fans will still bless them. There is no official announcement. Wang Yuan will have a variety show “Our Folk Ballad 2022” on iQIYI next. The show is knocking Wang Yuan to participate, and Wang Yuan’s comprehensive score is pretty good.

Did Bangmei see Cheng Yi’s melon? When will our family stop arguing with Yang Zi fans?

answer: That is to say, the conflicts that have accumulated since “Agarwood is like crumbs”, and this is not the first time the quarrel is. It can only be said that during the Qinglang period, fans on both sides should not calm down. Cheng Yi finished “Lotus Tower”, and ran There are many business activities. The next work is the martial arts TV series “Heroes” on Tencent.

03 Song Zuer and my daughter are finally finished! What’s behind the project! Why can’t “Children of Qiao’s Family” win awards? answer: There are too many good works this year, and the award luck is still a little short. Song Zuer’s Qiao Simei is her representative character, so it doesn’t matter if she doesn’t win the award. After Song Zuer finished “Worry Free”, she will take a little rest. The new drama is also under negotiation. For a realism-themed work, she is considered to have jumped out of the idol drama range earlier in Xiaohua. It is a good thing to shoot the main drama earlier. There is also a variety show “Beautiful Battle” on iQiyi. stationed. 04 The list girl Liu Xueyi has also finished for so long. When did she join the group? answer：It has been a while since Liu Xueyi’s “Changfengdu” was completed. He seamlessly joined four dramas last year. After finishing the production, he still had to rest for a while. The distribution license will be broadcast on Youku in the middle of this month. The two-male martial arts TV series, especially Liu Xueyi, still plays the role of a monk. I feel that it is still a bit interesting. knock. 05 Bangmei, why is Tao’s group disbanding so disrespectful?It’s really dead Answer: ixfrom is the last limited boy group of iQiyi. In a group, everyone has no relationship with each other, and there is no fit. Everyone is in love, filming, and running variety shows. I have no intention of running this group. It depends on the operation of the company behind the members. Currently, Luo Yizhou has the best development of the group. After all, it is backed by Yaoke. If the theater is organized by the state, it will be more difficult for other members. See also Beijing Film Festival's "China Film Investment and Financing Summit" is a good time to invest in films with poor money but not despair. (Part of the pictures are from the Internet, not for commercial use, the copyright belongs to the original author)Return to Sohu, see more

