Banila CO Introduces the Relaxing and Nourishing Banilan ZERO Makeup Remover Collection

Introducing Banila’s ZERO Makeup Remover: A Cleansing Solution for Tired Wage Earners

BELLYGOM – Bailey Bear, a gummy bear who has become a spirit, cannot escape the fate of being a working bear, but yearns for the life of a “lying flat” bear every day. Occasionally lying down is a way of life that purifies the mind and nourishes the mind; proper relaxation is a relaxed and relaxed attitude towards life. The Banilan ZERO makeup remover family also hopes to remove the heavy makeup and burden from the whole day for every tired wage earner. Easily cleanse and return to the true moment of cleansing your face and mind; lie down wherever you want, and freely control the relaxed rhythm of life.

BANILA CO The cleansing power has been tested in clinical experiments and can clean 25.1% of blackheads and 91.5% of PM2.5 (experimental simulation of fine particles). Banilan Makeup Remover Balm is rich in acerola cherry and Belgian mineral hot spring water ingredients. While removing makeup, it injects natural plant extracts and nutrients into your skin and carefully protects the sebum film. Jingyan has 9 major no-added safe ingredients: no mineral oil, no alcohol, no colorants, and no 6 kinds of parabens. Gentle cleansing, safe for use on fragile skin. After removal, the skin is hydrated and not tight, slippery or acne-prone. It truly achieves “makeup removal” and “skin care” in one.

BANILA CO in place. Three-dimensional pearl pattern surface, soft and concave-convex touch, even stubborn waterproof eye and lip makeup can be easily removed. The silky smooth surface absorbs full essence and protects the delicate eye and lip area. The essential oil formula is carefully researched to extract 3 types of natural plant essential oils: Rosa dog’s tooth oil, geranium flower oil, and sweet orange peel oil; it contains double Damascena rose essence, centella asiatica extract, bifid yeast and other soothing and moisturizing ingredients to protect your skin. Fragile and delicate eye and lip skin. “Remove once applied, remove and nourish in one”, giving the skin of eyes and lips a purifying spa.

BANILA CO Among them, it is gentle and soothing, and can safely remove basic makeup products such as sunscreen and CC cream for deep cleansing. It contains Acerola & Panax notoginseng root extract skin care ingredients, and also adheres to the principle of no added ingredients: no silicone oil, no mineral oil, no alcohol, no parabens, soft and cleansing, leaving the skin smooth and tight after cleansing Tightening, moisturizing and translucent, caring for your soft natural skin.

BANILA CO × BELLYGOM limited edition gift box, BANILA CO Cat’s official flagship store (banilacohzp.tmall.com) is officially on sale. More cleansing surprises are waiting for your exploration.

When the Bailey Bear “Removal” that longs for “lying flat” meets the gentle and quick-removing Banilan ZERO makeup remover family, you can lie down as soon as you remove it. You can remove your “makeup” and fatigue in a lying-down posture, and return to the relaxed rhythm of relaxation. Every happy moment of soothing and cleansing is guarded by ZERO!

Share this: Facebook

X

