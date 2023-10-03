Banksy expected in court in London, here is the true identity of the street artist

But is this really the end of this fabulous story? Really Banksyas the Daily Mail exclusively reveals today, is he about to throw away his mask after decades of artistic anonymity and forays in the balance between politics and art across the globe?

It all ends, it’s true, but if the story of the most famous street artist in the world really has to end up in court, it will be a bitter ending. Richard Eden announced it to the English newspaper: «I can reveal that Banksy – the pseudonym of Robin Gunningham, 53, born in Bristol and educated at public school – has been named as the first defendant in a legal action in which he is accused of defamation.” And he adds: «His co-defendant is the company founded by Banksy and jokingly called Pest Control Ltd. Contrary to its title, the company sells its art, which is invariably produced, overnight and unseen, with the use of a stencil, and which now adorns the sides of houses and dilapidated walls not only in Bristol and London, but everywhere, from the West Bank to Detroit.”

Again according to what was revealed by the Daily Mail, «the man who initiated the action is Andrew Gallagher, 56, an iconoclastic entrepreneur who debuted in the music industry years ago, organizing raves in the 1990s, before exploiting the commercial potential of graffiti.

It is not the first time that the English tabloids have celebrated having truly found the true identity of Banksy. Even in 2007 the Mail on Sunday published an investigation which already anticipated the name of Robin Gunningham, even posting a photo of himself. Perhaps the many in love with his talent, essential to the mystery that surrounds him, hope once again that it is fake news.