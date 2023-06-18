Home » Banksy’s first solo exhibition “CUT & RUN” officially landed in Glasgow after 14 years
Banksy's first solo exhibition "CUT & RUN" officially landed in Glasgow after 14 years

Banksy’s first solo exhibition “CUT & RUN” officially landed in Glasgow after 14 years

Well-known graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that his first solo exhibition “CUT & RUN” in 14 years has officially landed in GoMA, a modern gallery in Glasgow.

The exhibition will show the behind-the-scenes process of Banksy’s 25-year creative career from 1998 to 2023, including dozens of templates used in works such as “Kissing Coppers” and “Bristol’s Mobile Lovers”, and was designed by Banksy for Stormzy at Glastonbury in 2019 The stab-proof vest worn at the festival is also included, while Banksy explains how he self-destructed the Girl with the Balloon painting.

Banksy’s “CUT & RUN” exhibition will be grandly opened on June 18 and will be on display until August 1. Interested readers may wish to learn more about it on the official website.

