“Banquet de worm” arrives in La Rioja to represent Río Negro at the National Theater Festival

A fragment of “Hamlet”, the famous work of William Shakespearewas the point from which Helena Benito, still a student of the Dramatic Arts Degree at the National University of Río Negro, in Bariloche, to write a play for the Department of Direction and Staging I. But that piece of no more than ten minutes expanded his dramaturgy and expanded geographically. Converted into a 45-minute grotesque comedy, “Banquet of Worms” premiered in Bariloche In November of last year, she was the winner of this year’s Provincial Theater Festival, in Beltrán, and tomorrow she will be part of the National Theater Festival, with two performances, at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., in the El Teatrino theater, in La Rioja.

“The provincial award caught us by surprise,” admits Helena Benito, in dialogue with Río Negro shortly before traveling to the national meeting. “We were going with the purpose of sharing our work with our theater colleagues from Rio Negro, showing our work and seeing the other works, getting to know each other and sharing. We didn’t expect to win the provincial and we came back half in shock, we couldn’t believe it. We even believed that the work could even be disliked because it is not a lukewarm work, an apolitical work as some would say, on the contrary, because it deals with taboo topics or topics that people prefer not to talk about, such as death, duels, cemetery. We really believed that the repercussion could even be negative and no, it was the other way around. People thanked us for addressing those issues in a humorous and grotesque way.”

The very particular origin of this work was framed in the teaching order that was to choose a classic text and put it on stage. “Before choosing the text, I wrote to Lucrecia Alzueta, a classmate of mine from the university that I met in my second year, studying. I always liked her as an actress. I find her a very spontaneous actress, very grotesque, very humorous. Anyway, I called her to see if she wanted to participate in her work and she said yes”, says Helena.

Once Lucrecia told him yes, he took the text of “Hamlet” in search of something that would allow him to fulfill the slogan until he found the scene of the two gravediggers who are digging Ofelia’s grave, “Ofelia commits suicide.” in the play and what the gravediggers do is, between jokes and riddles, is to pose the problem of how to give a Christian burial to someone who committed suicide if it is prohibited. “We chose that scene as a starting point.”

The first presentation that the work had was that scene taken from “Hamlet”, within the framework of the closing of the chair, in November 2019. The clownish, grotesque register that will characterize the work was already inscribed there. Helena and Lucrecia saw potential in that short production and began to expand their dramaturgy now as part of the Punto Cero Theater Group, as a short play.

We began to find a much deeper meaning to the work, we found other characters who began to intervene, all played by the same actress. Lucrecia was always on stage and I accompanied her in direction and technique,” ​​highlights the young director.

When the play became part of La Zaraza, it expanded to the current version and dramaturgy, with the scenic incorporation of Sabrina Fuselli, who performs the music and sound of the play live; Giselle Sánchez in directing assistance; José Luis Díaz in production; and Lili D’Urso in costumes.

The work has several characters, all played by Lucrecia Alzueta, but it is the two gravediggers who carry out the narrative work. “What is about to happen to them is that a new corpse is about to arrive, which is that of a suicide, none other than Ofelia, but the order that comes to them from above is that the suicide must be given a Christian burial and they They begin to wonder about the rules that exist about death, the rituals and the bureaucracies that exist around them, which are often absurd. Using humor, grotesque, and caricature, we try to turn all those rules upside down to realize how absurd they are,” Benito describes.

The play evolved from improvisation and a dialogue between actress and director. “In the rehearsals based on games, slogans and triggers, Lucre was responding from the characters. And the truth is that improvisation is a phenomenon that helps combat the tyranny of a director who goes down the line in a pyramidal way, we try to make dramaturgy a horizontal, community fact. And the truth is that the answer to all our questions is always given by the characters. Lucrecia is possessed by the characters and the characters speak to themselves, and there they give us all the information we need for the drama to make sense.”

Whatever happens with the rules and bureaucracies around death and the dead, Ofelia, like everyone else, will be a banquet of worms because, as its director maintains, worms make no distinction between class, or who we were or were not in life. , once deposited in the earth we will be the appetizing dish for all the worms. That is the central thesis of the work.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

