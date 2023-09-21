Banreservas Inaugurates ‘Art in the Head’ Exhibition in New York, Showcasing Dominican Carnival Paintings

Reserve Bank Opens Exhibition “Art in the Head, Photographs by Mariano Hernández” in New York

The Reserve Bank (Banreservas) has inaugurated the exhibition “Art in the Head, Photographs by Mariano Hernández” in Washington Heights, New York. The exhibition features 40 paintings by Dominican visual artists, showcasing the magic and color of “Juampa,” an iconic character of the Cotuí carnival.

The public is welcomed to visit the exhibition at the Dominican Commissioner of Culture in the United States until October 29. The cultural center is located at 2406 Amsterdam Avenue, 4th floor, New York, NY 10003, and is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Renowned visual artists individually painted the face of Juan Francisco Vásquez, known as Juampa, who has portrayed the popular character for nearly six decades. Mariano Hernández captured these moments, resulting in unique designs that were later photographed.

Wilson Rodríguez, the Director of Public Relations of Banreservas, stated that this exhibition is part of a series of activities aimed at strengthening the connection with the Dominican community living abroad.

Mijail Peralta, the Manager of the Banreservas Cultural Center, emphasized the integration of plastic arts and carnival in this exhibition, stating that the artists painted their art on Juampa’s skin, showcasing different styles and color palettes.

Rey Andújar, the Director of the Dominican Commissioner for Culture Abroad, expressed pride in hosting the exhibition and creating strategic alliances with the Banreservas Cultural Center. He highlighted the commitment of the center to bring the soul of Dominican culture to any place where there are Dominicans.

The exhibition was originally presented in 2022 at the Banco Cultural Center in Santo Domingo. In February 2023, it became the book “El Arte en la Cabeza. Face and Identity,” featuring the colorful images as well as texts by art critic Marianne de Tolentino, folklorist Dagoberto Tejeda Ortiz, and explanations by Mariano Hernández and Juan Francisco Vásquez about the painting and photography process.

Rodríguez emphasized that the exhibition and the accompanying book beautifully combine two art forms, painting and photography, while showcasing the background of the Dominican carnival in an unprecedented and enriching way.

The artists who painted Juampa’s face include Ramón Oviedo, José Cesteros, Nadal Walcott, Elsa Núñez, Tony Capellán, Rosa Tavares, Jorge Severino, Juan Mayí, Iris Pérez, Said Musa, Miguel Ramírez, Amaya Salazar, and Jesús Desangles, among others.

Through this exhibition, Banreservas aims to provide the diaspora with access to the representation of the Dominican carnival as interpreted by renowned painters. These artists captured their creativity on the skin of Juan Francisco Vásquez, who posed for them and also portrays the iconic character known as Juampa every year.

Rodríguez added, “In the features of ‘Juampa,’ we see reflected the essence of what is most authentically Dominican, as well as the roots of our carnival, the colors that identify us, and the imagination of our artists, thus achieving the desired unity in diversity.”

The exhibition was attended by the Dominican consul in New Jersey, Ángel Pichardo, Banreservas executives, and representatives from various sectors of the Dominican community in New York.