Entertainment "Bao Qingtian's No. 1 Village in the World" is set for September 23, suspense & martial arts pay tribute to the classics jqknews
Entertainment

by admin
The costume martial arts movie “Bao Qingtian’s No. 1 Village in the World” directed by Yue Peng is scheduled to be released on September 23.

The royal cat Zhan Zhao (played by Guo Zhiting) falls in love with Bai Yutang (played by Yu Huanhuan), the first little sister of the four mice in the world. At this time, Pang Taishi (played by Li Xinhua)’s dart car was hijacked, and Bao Zheng (played by Sun Erchen) came to solve the case. All kinds of clues showed that the first village in the world was the real murderer. ……

“Bao Qingtian’s No. 1 Village in the World” is produced by Chongqing Yan Film and Television Industry Film and Television Distribution Co., Ltd., Beijing Huaren Tiandi Film and Television Planning Co., Ltd., Xiamen Haoyi Film Group Co., Ltd., Partnership Culture Development (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xingguang It is issued by Film and Television Co., Ltd. and Baocheng Film (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.; jointly issued by Xiamen Hecheng Film Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Chenfeng Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. (School Film).

