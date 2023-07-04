BAPE® Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Spectacular BAPE HEADS SHOW in New York

BAPE® Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Spectacular Fashion Show in New York

On June 28, 2023, A BATHING APE®︎, the pioneer of street fashion, made a triumphant return with the BAPE HEADS SHOW event in New York City, USA, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The iconic brand, along with its four branches – AAPE, BAPE BLACK®, BAPY®, and APEE – presented over 100 new season styles for the 2023 autumn and winter series, delivering an unprecedented fashion show for avid ape supporters worldwide.

The event, held at the renowned “TERMINAL 5” club in Manhattan, was an extravagant affair that brought together fashion celebrities and creative individuals from all corners of the globe. It was a night filled with fashion, music, and vibrant culture, befitting the vibrant and bustling city that never sleeps.

BAPE® led the four major brands in presenting their respective creative visions and apparel language, showcasing different inspiration scenes, including American colleges, retro trends, outdoor sports, modern girls, and Y2K millennial aesthetics.

For the BAPE® 2023 autumn/winter collection, the brand integrated nostalgia, timeless classics, and modern styles. The three key themes of “SPORT MANIA,” “COLLEGE CLASSIC,” and “denim painter” shaped the fashion outline. The “SPORT MANIA” series incorporated popular music culture and graffiti art, presenting a luxurious and sporty atmosphere with highlights such as the BAPE® MONOGRAM letter pattern and the double-enlarged ABC camo camouflage print.

The “COLLEGE CLASSIC” series drew inspiration from American school team uniforms in the 1990s, exploring rich and interesting prints and colors. The BAPE® classic plaid print received an evolutionary update, while leather baseball jackets, snow-patterned thick-knit sweaters, and sports suits exemplified the youthful and energetic new school style.

The “denim painter” series paid homage to abstract art legend Jackson Pollock, featuring contemporary overalls and denim items. Unique weaving methods, including Gobelins fabrics, brought about the ART CAMO pattern, derived from abstract painting brushstrokes. Frayed denim styles with splashed ink wash effects added an alternative interpretation to street pop culture, infusing the collection with artistic philosophy.

The fashion show’s finale showcased the BAPE® AVATAR concept series, which revisited the brand’s representative visual elements like shark totems and camouflage prints. This emphasized the brand’s unique soul foundation and elevated the aesthetic dimension of the show.

AAPE presented its 2023 autumn/winter collection, drawing inspiration from skateboarding and HIP-HOP music culture popular in universities during the 1990s. Loose silhouettes dominated the runway as energetic skateboard models epitomized the brand’s street essence. The collection featured iconic hip-hop styles, tracksuits with MOONFACE MONOGRAM jacquard patterns, leather down jackets, and striking camouflage ensembles.

BAPE BLACK® focused on “THE RETRO OUTDOOR” trend for its 2023 autumn/winter collection, paying homage to the retro outdoor fashion originated from Europe. From luxurious classic ready-to-wear to colorful knit sweaters and performance sports gear, the collection embodying an optimistic and positive attitude towards outdoor hiking in the past.

BAPY® centered its autumn/winter collection around “THE OFFICE ESSENTIALS” theme, showcasing modern fashion aesthetics for young office workers. Suits, sweatshirts, velvet dresses, and sparkling party items reflected the brand’s vision of work-life balance for the “Busy Working Lady.”

APEE’s autumn/winter collection, themed “GEN-Z GYARU WINTER,” paid homage to Japanese hot girl subculture and Generation Z pop culture. Drawing inspiration from Y2K aesthetics, the collection presented unorthodox hot girl dresses with a retro interpretation of love and wild camouflage. Soft colors mixed with darker tones reflected the brand’s signature waistless and close-fitting tailoring.

The BAPE HEADS SHOW New York edition was star-studded, with American rap superstar LIL BABY and basketball player JALEN GREEN taking to the catwalk. Prominent local fashion leaders and up-and-coming talents occupied the front row seats. The fashion show was globally broadcasted live, allowing brand supporters from around the world to witness the grandeur of BAPE®’s 30th anniversary celebration.

A music tribute ceremony at the celebration party concluded the evening, further conveying BAPE®’s respect and love to its global supporters. The BAPE HEADS SHOW New York was a testament to the brand’s enduring influence and its continued prominence in the street fashion world.

