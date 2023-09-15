BAPE Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with Limited Edition Clothing Series and Mooncake Gift Boxes

BAPE Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with Limited Edition Clothing and Mooncake Gift Boxes

In honor of the Mid-Autumn Festival, BAPE, the renowned streetwear brand, has unveiled a new limited edition clothing series and mooncake gift boxes. Staying true to their unique design language and iconic symbols, BAPE pays homage to traditional oriental folk culture in a distinctly urban fashion.

This Mid-Autumn Festival limited series revolves around three main creative themes, successfully merging street aesthetics with traditional culture. The collection includes an array of items such as hoodies, crew-neck sweatshirts, and long/short-sleeved T-shirts, each showcasing BAPE’s unmistakable style and flair.

One standout design, titled “APE HEAD PHOTO,” showcases a sci-fi space concept. The image freezes the moment when the moon and Earth gaze at each other within the frame of an ape head. Moreover, a mysterious UFO fills the background, creating an atmosphere of intrigue and science fiction.

Drawing inspiration from the traditional Japanese “Fifteen Nights,” the “MOON JAPAN APE HEAD” design beautifully incorporates elements such as moon rabbits, Qinghai ripples, flowers, and Chinese characters using hot stamping printing technology. The result is a stunning portrayal of a full moon complemented by an array of breathtaking details.

For lovers of classic science fiction cinema, the “MOON APE HEAD” design is an absolute delight. Infused with the nostalgic aesthetic of 1980s movie posters, the cartoon-styled moon illustrations are humorously blended with the ape head, resulting in a vibrant and fashion-forward design.

To further enhance the festive experience, BAPE has created retro iron boxes shaped like an ape’s head, adorned with their signature ABC green camouflage print. These boxes contain four individually packaged custard mooncakes. With a delicate and soft texture, these mooncakes burst with juicy flavors in every bite, leaving a warm and rich aftertaste. The inclusion of these mooncakes heightens the sense of tradition and adds a touch of pure trendiness to family and friends’ reunions during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

BAPE’s Mid-Autumn limited edition clothing series and mooncake gift boxes perfectly blend present-day street fashion with time-honored oriental traditions, offering a unique and exciting way to celebrate this important cultural festival. With their distinctive designs and commitment to quality, BAPE continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

