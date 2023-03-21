To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its establishment, BAPE GALLERY, an art branch of A BATHING APE, launched its first global touring exhibition at Parkview Green in Beijing at the beginning of this year, presenting a feast of cross-media art together with world-renowned emerging artists. In this resonant experience of street fashion and avant-garde art, 12 cutting-edge artists from all over the world have a legendary dialogue with BAPE, injecting groundbreaking artistic interpretations into the brand’s most famous visual symbols. Continuing the upsurge of celebrating the anniversary, BAPE recently officially launched the reproduction prints of 12 artworks exhibited in BAPE GALLERY Beijing. In order to faithfully retain the essence and texture of the original work, this reproduction print is printed using the top micro-jet printing technology, which accurately restores the color, brushstrokes and details of the original work, making it a collection-level art appreciation value. 300 prints of each painting will be released globally. The BAPE GALLERY and BAPE mini program official store in Beijing Parkview Green will be the first to launch on March 25, and will be available on BAPE’s designated online platform later.