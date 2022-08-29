china-tour” data-title=”创意单位 theboyhasnopatience「货车快闪 CHINA TOUR 」 首站活动现场回顾” ga-on=”click” ga-event-category=”article page” ga-event-action=”clicks_read_next” ga-event-label=”https://hypebeast.cn/2022/8/theboyhasnopatience-china-tour”>
A review of the first stop of the creative unit theboyhasnopatience “Fresh Truck CHINA TOUR”
The specially fitted van became a big selling point of the event.
ASICS “Rhythm Dynamic Field” event site review
There are four core areas: “Rhythm Activation Test Station”, “Rhythm Resonance Power Station”, “Rhythm Burst Experiment Cabin” and “Rhythm Core Exploration Area”.
White Mountaineering Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook Released
Three-layer construction work jackets and softshell jackets are the focus of the series.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom”
It is expected to be officially released in December.
Seiko 5 Sports and Kosuke Kawamura launch a new joint series of watches
Limited edition of 3,500 pieces.
