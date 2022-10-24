Home Entertainment BAPE® x ASTON MARTIN GT3 Model Car Coming Soon
BAPE® x ASTON MARTIN GT3 Model Car Coming Soon

BAPE® x ASTON MARTIN GT3 Model Car Coming Soon

At the 68th MACAU GRAND PRIX, the ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT3 race car driven by UNO RACING made its debut in the livery BAPE® ABC Camo. This time, BAPE® and ASTON MARTIN modeled this racing car and cooperated with the car model brand POP RACE. Based on the GT3 racing car, through more than 300 pad printing processes, the complex structure and precise details of the racing car were truly restored. The racing car is given three BAPE® ABC camouflage totems in green, blue and pink to create a 1/64 scale miniature (13L × 6.5W × 6H cm) model car.

The BAPE® x ASTON MARTIN GT3 joint model car will be officially released on November 26, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.

