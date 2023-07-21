Barack Obama’s Summer 2023 Playlist Features Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, Including Other Latin Hits

Title: Barack Obama Reveals His Summer Playlist 2023, Featuring Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía

Subtitle: Puerto Rican Artist Makes Debut on Former President’s Highly Anticipated List

The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, recently delighted his fans by sharing his much-awaited annual playlist for the summer of 2023. Obama took to his Twitter account to unveil a collection of 41 songs and artists, ranging from established classics to emerging talents.

One notable inclusion on the esteemed list is the song “Vampiros” by Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro and Spanish sensation Rosalía. This marks the first time that Rauw Alejandro has made it onto Obama’s coveted favorites, adding another accolade to his rapidly growing career. The track’s infectious blend of Latin rhythms and captivating melodies has evidently caught the attention of the former president.

In addition to “Vampiros,” Obama also highlighted the “La Bebé” Remix by Mexican singer Peso Pluma, showcasing his appreciation for a diverse range of Latin music. Notably, this is not the first time that a Puerto Rican artist has appeared on Obama’s prestigious list. Previously, hometown hero Bad Bunny from Vegabajón has earned the honor of being featured in the former president’s past two summer playlists.

As fans eagerly await the opportunity to discover new music and indulge in Obama’s curated selection, the former president expressed his excitement, stating, “Like every year, here are some of the songs I’ve heard this summer, a mix of old and new. I look forward to hearing what I’ve been missing.”

Obama’s tradition of sharing his musical preferences has become a highly anticipated event, as people around the world look to the former president for inspiration and a glimpse into his personal life. By featuring international talents such as Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, and Peso Pluma, Obama continues to showcase his open-mindedness toward embracing a diverse range of global music.

With his latest playlist, Obama has once again demonstrated his ability to connect with people through the universal language of music. As fans eagerly dive into the tracks he has carefully chosen, it will undoubtedly become a summer soundtrack that resonates with millions across the globe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

