In Anagni, in addition to being amazed by the medieval frescoes in the crypt of the cathedral, one marvels in front of the Palazzo Comunale, which in the city of ernica is called Palazzo di Jacopo da Iseo. Someone wonders about the connection between the thriving Lombard town with the medieval Alagna (according to Dante’s meaning).

Federico I Barbarossa

It all begins with Frederick I Barbarossa who wants to restore imperial power in Italy, subjugate the rich Italian cities and the pope. These join forces and the ruinous imperial defeat in Legnano follows. Jacobus de Yseo, a probable member of the delegations of the Lombard municipalities to the papacy, fits into this context. Then, in 1163, the Anagnine Orso Caetani gave four pounds of provisini “proopera aedificationis palacii rationum Comunis Anagne” to the architect Jacobus de Ysei for the construction of the Palazzo della Ragione.

Broletto

In Anagni today you can see a broletto, you can read the name of the building very common in the Lombard-Venetian area, you hear about the historical-building research of mixed Roman and Lombard measurement systems; all this also makes us think of a work built by one of the many Comacine “master masons” who have found work and glory in many southern regions. The architectural complex is therefore the transposition of a building conceived for the climate of northern Italy to a city with a prevalent Mediterranean climate. In fact, the imposing palace is characterized by a grandiose portico on which an equally vast Sala della Ragione stands: in the portico public and private activities take place while in the Hall only public functions: it is the place where the Great and General Council of the City gathers , the court is held by administering justice. The portico is made up of walls measured in the Roman and Lombard style (as the feet and span used denounce); part of the walls were pre-existing and have been reused to build an asymmetrical portico and give a certain regularity to the two blocks of buildings from which a single construction arose.

The many transformations

Building that will undergo many transformations, additions, improvement works and adaptations of the environments. Since its origins the building has a kitchen, an element unthinkable in a civic building today, but yesterday essential for those who lived there day after day: the leaders of the city but also the pope and his court when they were in Anagni; magistrates and governors also lived there. The fundamental activities that took place there were those expressed by the city and governmental bodies and judicial bodies. In the palace, over the centuries, there has been everything: in addition to what has been mentioned, the premises have been used as a school, public oven, stables, cellar, torture room, prison, warehouses, post office, military barracks and police, theater, exhibition and exhibition hall, and so on. The main added bodies were built on the main façade with the Sala delle Trifore, a covered loggia and a large staircase which was subsequently demolished to build a prison. In the nineteenth century, due to increased needs, an adjacent building had to be purchased, first used as a police station, then as municipal offices (in the meantime increased dramatically). Yseo, and this architect is talked about in the town on the lake of the same name, at the end of July in a special conference.