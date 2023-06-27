Barbie Movie: Who Wants to Sleep in Barbie’s Dream House? This villa is REAL! | Entertainment

Ready for vacation? Then we have something for you…

THIS newly renovated Barbie dream home is opening in Malibu, California. Pure luxury. Playful. Bright pink, of course. It is indeed a real luxury villa.

And – there is even a bed free. While Barbie is on vacation, she left longtime lover Ken the keys to her plush pad. He gave the whole thing a Ken touch – and now he’s looking for overnight guests.

Feel like snuggling up? The bedroom was arranged by Ken in Wild West style

Photo: AIRBNB/TNI PRESS LTD.

For the theatrical release of the film “Barbie” (from July 20th in Germany) you can still apply for the dream house via Airbnb until July 17th. Two lucky winners will soon be able to snuggle up in Barbie and Ken’s pillows for one night each – and let the dolls dance properly with one other person. For free!

Because it won’t get boring in the pink hut. The plastic woman with endless legs naturally loves to be playful.

A girls dream come true! A life-size horse with an aloha wreath stands next to Barbie’s vanity table

Photo: AIRBNB/TNI PRESS LTD.

The replica of the Barbie doll’s dream house features two plush bedrooms and two bathrooms on two floors. A concierge cooks for the guests and ensures a pleasant stay.

After getting up, you can help yourself to the two beauties in the wardrobe and dress up next to a life-size horse at Barbie’s dressing table.

After breakfast in the pink outdoor kitchen, grown-ups can become small again and play through the dream house. Cheesy-beautiful!

Pretty in Pink! Next to Barbie’s mini dress, Ken smelled his cowboy clothes hanging up

Photo: AIRBNB/TNI PRESS LTD.

There are many options for this. Potter around in the hobby room, lounge around in the fluffy cinema room, do a few laps on the outdoor roller skating rink or let your hips gyrate on the glowing outdoor dance floor under the huge disco ball.

With Barbie, it’s definitely fun for dolls!

In the outdoor kitchen you can sizzle with a view of the sea

Photo: AIRBNB/TNI PRESS LTD.

If you need to cool off a bit, just hop into the infinity pool with a breathtaking view over the Pacific.

Incidentally, the replica of Barbie’s legendary plastic dollhouse from 1962 is not entirely new. It opened in 2019, on Barbie’s 60th birthday. At that time with a few pink color accents and a white facade. Now the renovation with the full pink buzz.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! In the outdoor disco you can gyrate your hips with a view of the Pacific

Photo: airbnb

Pink was almost sold out worldwide

Pink is also THE color on the set of the new movie. The film’s production designer recently revealed in Architectural Digest that so much paint was used in the construction of the sets that “the world ran out of pink.” Pots of pink paint have also sold out almost everywhere due to supply shortages during the pandemic.

Barbie still manages to turn the world upside down with ease.

Ryan Gosling (42) and Margot Robbie (32) embody in the movie “Barbie” Barbie and Ken – the cult dolls from the house “Mattel”

Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

