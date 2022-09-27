Alexa Chung in the Barbour by ALEXACHUNG Fall/Winter 2022 campaign

To celebrate Barbour’s seventh collaboration with Alexa Chung, creative director Alexa Chung stepped in front of the camera and performed the Barbour by ALEXACHUNG 2022 Fall/Winter 2022 campaign at Marsden Rock on the northeast coast.

The latest collection brings new design details, including the use of eco-friendly faux fur, sports pockets and an exclusive tartan developed by Alexa, which is featured in the inner linings of Blair Quilt and Elizabeth Wax. Heavy quilted jackets and coats in high-gloss black PVC, combined with the classic Barbour oil-wax style, complete this new collection for walks in the rain or meetings in the rain.

Alexa Chung, Creative Director of ALEXACHUNG, said: “For our latest Barbour collaboration, I was eager to focus on comfort and style. The tartan in the lining of the Blair Wax (my personal favourite) is a Barbour classic that I love The fabric, which gave me the opportunity to put my stamp on us. The Nevis quilting shows high-end quality, but also has a 60s mod vibe.

Incorporating rebellious feelings into the creation, and then presenting the most exciting chemical reaction. As always, we paid special attention to the specific shade of the coat. For example, the sunny yellow Bonnie Quilt is the perfect partner with blue jeans. Switch freely between urban casual and idyllic styles.

Barbour is a brand I’ve been yearning for so much, and this collection takes us back to the beginnings of Marsden Rock and Barbour. “

Deep Collection:

Barbour by ALEXACHUNG Blair Wax Women’s Waxed Jacket: This oil-waxed jacket features a lapels, buttoned pockets and a tartan lining, and is available in Rust and Olive Green.

Barbour by ALEXACHUNG Bonnie Quilt Women’s Quilted Jacket: Continuing the love for quilting, this cropped quilted jacket padded jacket features large onion quilting, lapels, and is available in yellow, fog white.

Barbour by ALEXACHUNG Fife Casual Women’s Casual Jacket: A mid-length fleece jacket with a double-breasted design and buttons at the placket, inspired by Uncle Harry’s jacket, which Barbour has archived since 1910 The oldest of the designs, available in brown and fog white.

Barbour by ALEXACHUNG Ghillie Wax Oil Wax Hat: Available in olive green and tan, with a tartan lanyard to keep the hat in place even in windy weather.

Barbour opens new store in Jingan Kerry Centre, Shanghai

Inheriting Barbour’s century-old British classic style, it creates a brand-new store experience with a modern and simple new concept. The design follows the classic green elements of the brand, blends the spatial layout of the natural outdoor scenery, and feels like a journey of exploration in the suburbs.

The Re-Waxing space, which debuted for the first time, is designed with a lattice skylight that penetrates natural light, allowing you to experience the brand’s unique Re-Waxing service experience and give new life to old jackets.

Store address: L3-N3-30A, Jingan Kerry Center, No. 1551 Nanjing West Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

Barbour by ALEXACHUNG 2022 Autumn/Winter collection is on sale at Barbour Shanghai Jingan Kerry Center store and Barbour Tmall flagship store.

About Barbour

Barbour started in South Shields in North East England in 1894. From the very beginning, founder John Barbour (John Barbour) has been supplying rain jackets for sailors, fishermen and dock workers to protect them from the harsh British weather. Today, Barbour’s products cover men’s, women’s, children’s and other categories. Products such as shirts, trousers, knitwear, accessories and footwear are in the same demand as Barbour’s classic jackets.

Barbour has always been synonymous with British outdoor clothing, and now Barbour’s collection covers from the most practical outdoor clothing to stylish lifestyle collections. To this day, Barbour’s collections can still be inspired by the brand’s archives from 1910, with classic designs reinterpreted each season with modern tailoring.

As a five-generation family brand with a history of 128 years, Barbour’s products are sold to 55 countries around the world, including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the United States and Japan, and have the Royal Authorization Certification issued by the British Royal Family. It is one of the successful models of global clothing. one. 2021 marks the centenary of Barbour Re-waxing, a sustainable service that has helped consumers extend the life of their products for the past 100 years.