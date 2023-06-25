Barby Franco pointed sharply against Lourdes Sánchez: “I was bored”

Despite the fact that most of the names of the confirmed participants for Dancing 2023 are already known, there is still room for one more. In this sense, Barby Franco said that she would like to be part of the team and assured that if she was called to participate, she would be the first and only figure.

From the Socios del espectáculo YouTube account, Adrián Pallares and Rodrigo Lusich shared an unpublished note that they made to Fernando Burlando’s wife. There, the artist talked about her possible passage through the new Marcelo Tinelli program and “hit” everyone.

“I want to be. It would be great, it amuses me, but… weird names. Lourdes Sánchez already bored me. One more time of the same… This of the Big Brother kids… weird too, but hey, I’d like to be a part of it, ”she said sharply.

According to her, Lourdes is not “a figure” compared to Cami Homs and Ingrid Grudke. And then she added: “The girl from Miami (Fernanda Sosa) I don’t even know who she is. Did you see when you say ‘weird’? Later, those of Big Brother… I only know Alfa and Juli Poggio. Then no idea.”

In the note, Barby congratulated her friend Pampita for being on the jury and assured that with her “she has 10 insured until the jury ends.” In the end, she assured that if they were to summon her, she would be “the first figure”.

