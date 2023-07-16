Barco summed up the joy of all River: “This is full happiness”

River became champion of the Professional League, after beating Estudiantes 3-1 at home and in full celebrations for one more title for their showcases, the protagonists left their feelings, in which they coincided with the “good game” of the team .

The first to leave his feelings was the experienced defender Milton Cascowho explained how the transition from Marcelo Gallardo to Martín Demichelis was: “It was a very tough semester, we made a great effort and won the title by playing good football. This is what this club demands. We were able to make the transition quickly. With the ‘Muñeco’ (Gallardo) we won a lot and we continue on that path” .

“It was a very big effort, with many matches together. You have to give more than 100 percent, because it’s not enough. All the teams play you to the death. The reward is very nice. We try to play as the history of this institution marks. Always I had the dream of winning a title being the protagonist,” added the striker Lucas Beltranwho opened the scoring against Estudiantes.

For his part, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez he was moved by the feat: “It’s an incredible thing, my heart explodes with happiness. I try to enjoy it. We crowned a great semester. It’s something that doesn’t happen all the time. Sometimes people get used to it, but it’s not easy. After a lot of effort, it we were able to achieve. Here is a line that has been maintained for a long time”.

Besides, Esequiel Boat revealed that he must fulfill a promise for the title: “This is complete happiness. This team has worked since the start of the year with a positive mentality. Martín (by Demichelis) found the job for me, gave me confidence and my colleagues made everything easy. Now I have to comply and dye my hair yellow.”

Finally, Miguel Borja he kept the goal he scored against Boca: “Martín (by Demichelis) instilled in us a lot of discipline from day one. We are a team in which everyone tries to help from their place, whether they have to play or not. If I have to choose a goal, I prefer the one I scored against Boca. It was a penalty, but I choose that one”.

NA/HB

