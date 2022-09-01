Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most anticipated returns of the season: seven years after “Revenant”, Alejandro González Iñárritu presented his new work, “Bardo”, one of the most intimate films of his entire career, at the Venice Film Festival.

Entered in competition, the film centers on an important journalist and documentary director, born and raised in Mexico but living in Los Angeles for years.

The man, after having received a prestigious international recognition, is forced to return to his native country, unaware that this simple journey will push him towards a profound existential crisis.

Now in his seventh feature film, fresh from two consecutive Oscars as best director for “Birdman” and “Revenant”, Iñárritu signs his most personal film, starring a character strongly inspired by himself, both in the look and in the life experiences that took him away from Mexico. It was since 2000, the year of his debut “Amores perros”, that the author did not set a film in his native country and it is precisely the most political sequences – on the contrast between Mexico and the United States – those more successful and incisive than the film. An overabundant work “Bardo” is a product that is not at all subtle, accumulating an infinite series of references ranging from the director’s previous feature films to famous works of the past relating to similar themes (” 8 ½ ”by Federico Fellini comes to mind several times, especially in the opening and closing scenes).

The moments in which the film flies very high are different – starting from a nightmare sequence in which the character finds himself in the midst of bodies that suddenly collapse to the ground – but there are also several scenes in which the film turns excessively empty, above all in a last hour (the duration is almost three) that stages too many endings and several unnecessarily self-satisfied passages.

A feature film that is preparing to divide, “Bardo” is still a fascinating film, which would have been even more successful with a few cuts here and there and with a lesser obsession with having to tell too many things.

Another fascinating work presented in competition is Todd Field’s “Tár” starring Cate Blanchett. The actress plays a great conductor who finds herself in a crucial moment in her life. Third feature film by the underrated Todd Field, ” Tár “confirms the talent of the director of” In the Bedroom “and” Little Children “, able to better manage the timing of the action in a film that focuses precisely on the importance of rhythm. Prolisso in the first part, the film struggles initially to involve, but then grows at a distance giving life to a series of interesting theoretical reflections that are kept alive in the minds of the spectators even at the end of the vision. Refined in the direction and incisive in the script, “Tár” suffers from a certain coldness that comes however compensated by the overall elegance and by the umpteenth, great proof of a perfectly partially Cate Blanchett.