World-renowned conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim, 80, has announced he is stepping down as general music director of the Berlin State Opera due to ongoing health issues. “Unfortunately, my health has deteriorated significantly over the past year,” Barenboim said in a statement. “I can no longer deliver the performance rightly expected of a general music director.”

Barenboim asking Berlin culture senator Klaus Lederer to terminate the contract from that date. In a statement, Lederer said he was “convinced that Daniel Barenboim made the right decision”. The decision, he said, put the welfare of the Staatsoper and the Staatskapelle orchestra first. “All of this deserves the utmost respect.”

Born in Buenos Aires to Russian parents of Jewish ancestry, Barenboim also holds Israeli, Spanish and Palestinian citizenship. A very precocious pianist, he made his debut at the age of seven in his hometown and studied with maestro Vincenzo Scaramuzza. He perfected himself first with Claudio Arrau and then abroad in Rome, Salzburg, Paris and with Edwin Fischer in Lucerne. His international career as a pianist was accompanied by a brilliant career as a conductor, which represented the main part of his activity and led him to conduct the major orchestras of the world. As a pianist, he is an established interpreter of Mozart, of which he has recorded the entire corpus of sonatas and concerts for piano and orchestra several times, as pianist and conductor, and of Beethoven, of which he has recorded all 32 sonatas. On 1 January 2022 he conducted the Vienna New Year’s Concert for the third time.