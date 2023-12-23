Baricco after his illness: “I live the life I like and I’m happy”

From food to politics, to bodies, to teaching, to life in Rome and Turin. It is an all-round Alessandro Baricco who is the writer who spoke with the journalist Matteo Caccia, for the first time in public after the second spinal surgery performed in August for a serious form of leukemia which affected him. The event, at the Feltrinelli bookshop in Via Appia in Rome, is the second stage of Wild Baricco Live, the podcast published by the Il Post website on 8 December. «I live the life I like – the 65-year-old Baricco said at the end of the conversation – within the limits of what my body allows me to do at this moment, I truly live the life I like to live at this moment. I am a very lucky man, very privileged and very happy.” The beginning is about food and how illness changes it.

«When they target you with medicines, your taste goes a bit crazy and something Picasso-esque happens: you dive into the ragù and taste the artichoke, but there’s no artichoke. There are foods that are covered in a very bitter taste and others instead have their exact taste. So at this moment I go for an amatriciana, I taste something else, maybe aubergines parmigiana. But everything is always tainted by something a little unpleasant”, she revealed. But his food education, that of a bourgeois Piedmontese family (Baricco is from Turin), has always been very sober: “In the evening we ate a boiled egg or semolina, we very rarely went out to eat. My children tried Japanese at three years old, it’s a completely changed world.” The relationship with the children is an important part of the conversation, the 22-year-old son and the 17-year-old son and their different visions of the future. «I’m not worried about my children, they’re much more worried about this planet, in fact I’m the one trying to be constructively optimistic, in short, 90s. Of course, when the greatest thinks about the world we have given him, it hurts.”

The writer spoke about his experience in the USA for the promotion of his novel Seta and his encounters with the world of American literature and his problematic relationship with TV where «everything on TV is false while I tried to be authentic» (Baricco hosted two programs on Rai 3 Pickwick and L’amore è un dardo, ed.). Finally, the relationship with the city of Rome, where the Turin-born writer lived for ten years before returning to his homeland: “It felt like returning to a monastery, everything was so clean and tidy but the period in the capital was beautiful.” Baricco, who got married on 16 December in Moncalieri to the pianist Gloria Campaner, has had his new novel, the western Abel, in bookshops since 7 November.

