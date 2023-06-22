Bariloche and Iguazú most wanted destinations, look at these plans

Winter holidays are one step away. Many already have everything organized and others are beginning to consult and plan. The recommendation for high seasons is to hire as soon as possible since the prices of the products go up, so if you have not booked you should do so. For this reason, we review some proposals within the enormous variety that the country offers.

According to the sales of air tickets registered by Almundo, the favorite national destinations for this period are usually: Bariloche, Iguazú, Mendoza, El Calafate and Ushuaia.

Regarding the demand for packages, Iguazú takes 42% of sales. Then follow destinations like Bariloche and Ushuaia with 13% of sales each. These are classic winter destinations that have ski centers and numerous attractions of all kinds to enjoy.

for travel By plane every week, between July and August there will be an average of 1,100 weekly frequencies throughout the network of 39 destinations, 46 inter-segments and 21 international destinations.

This means almost 20% more supply compared to 2022 for July and August “as reported by Aerolíneas Argentinas. hope to have one average occupancy of 95% and full occupancy in the most traditional tourist destinations.

Ski in Patagonia

The snow has reached the hills of Patagonia and the 2023 season is about to begin. The ski product in general is widely consumed by a wide public, they can be families with children between 10 and 15 years old and on the other hand they are also the groups of friends who organize their winter holidays in the snow.

The base of Cerro Catedral. Photo: Marcelo Martinez

Cerro Bayo began operating over the weekend with the opening of the beginners track. The Cerro Catedral de Bariloche has not yet announced its opening date and Cerro Chapelco, which had announced that it would open on the 17th, decided to reschedule until further notice. In Perito Moreno in El Bolsón, the Batea Mahuida Snow Park in Villa Pehuenia Moquehue and the new Lago Hermoso snow center, they believe that the opening will be by the end of June or the first days of July.

For those who plan to ski in Bariloche at the Catedral, the largest ski center in South America with 120 kilometers of slopes, for the second consecutive season a single season pass is applied, without distinguishing dates. The pass that allows you to go up the lifts and tour the slopes costs $29,000 for people over 12 years of age and $24,100 for children between 6 and 11 years of age.

This winter children under 5 years old will not pay a ski pass. The key card has a value of 2,000 that is refunded if the card is returned.

Missions: Iguazú Falls. The National Park

It is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, made up of 275 waterfalls that fall from the most diverse heights. The Iguazú Falls are part of the destinations that can be visited throughout the year.

Cataratas is an ideal destination in Argentina to visit in May and June that you can take advantage of with the Previaje.

Iguazú includes 275 waterfalls, including the Devil’s Throat, with its 82-meter high drop. It is also characterized by its great biodiversity: there are more than 418 species of birds, jaguars, fish, turtles and cai monkeys.

Income for national residents, $2,500; minors and students, $1,500. A Despegar travel package from July 17 to 23 costs $206,000. Includes direct flight and 3-star accommodation with continental breakfast included, swimming pool, garden and free parking. Price per person. Flexible booking.

Santa Cruz Perito Moreno Glacier

Los Glaciares National Park has 726,927 hectares and is the largest in the country. Its main attraction is the Perito Moreno glacier, which is accessed from El Calafate.

Sites to visit and activities: ice trekking, sailing, hiking, climbing, fishing, are some of the options offered by the Park and allow you to discover places such as: Perito Moreno, Upsala and Spegazzini Glaciers, Roca Lake, Cerro Chaltén or Fitz Roy area. Viedma Glacier, Chorrillo del Salto, Patagonian Ice Field, Lago del Desierto -37 km from El Chaltén, by RP 23-, with centuries-old forests, glaciers and chorrillos.

Admission is $2,500 for national residents. One hour navigation, $10,000; Mini trekking $60,000.

Puerto Madryn: whales in Península Valdés

From June to November, the Golfo Nuevo, in Puerto Madryn, is home to almost 2,000 specimens of the southern right whale. Starting at the end of May, numerous specimens of the southern right whale began to arrive in the Nuevo Gulf, an ideal time to see them on the shores of the El Doradillo beaches. The sighting on board (from Puerto Pirámides) began last week.

They can be seen from the beach, and there is also the chance to enjoy the sightings on board that can only be done in Puerto Pirámides, where there are 6 companies that officially carry out this activity.

The excursions have an average duration of 1 hour and a half and the price is $25,000 (adults) and $12,500 (children 4 to 12 years old) from June 15 to August 31.





