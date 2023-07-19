Bariloche expects 350,000 tourists and more than 900 flights this month

The figures for a successful season multiply in Bariloche, which is forecast to exceed 90% occupancy of hotel capacity in the remainder of the Winter Break and projects the arrival of 922 domestic flights to which must be added charter services that arrive daily from Brazil, Uruguay and with contingents of graduates from all over the country.

Bariloche began the month with an occupation of the 83% in the first fortnight And this week is the high season with a massive influx because the holidays of all the Argentine provinces come together, with the start of the winter break in Buenos Aires, CABA and Santa Fe, the great emitters of tourists to Patagonia in the snow season.

the daily monday BLACK RIVER released the figures of the air market in the region with Bariloche among the airports with the highest passenger movement in the first semesterexceeding a million people between arrivals and departures.

Now the Río Negro Tourism Observatory counted, with the projection of all the airlines that carry out domestic flights, which will arrive in July 922 flights, 23% more than in June.

The figure only reflects flights from Aerolíneas Argentinas, JetSmart, Flybondi, Sky Airline and Latam (carries out charters from Brazil) based on information provided by the administrator of Lieutenant Luis Candelaria, Aeropuertos Argentina 2000.

Of the total number of flights scheduled for Bariloche, the 94.4% are nationals and 78.7% come from Aeroparque (455) and the Ezeiza International Airport (271). The rest is distributed in Córdoba (70), Mendoza (26), Rosario (25), Viedma, Mar del Plata, Tucumán and Salta. The last three cities added services this month.

Los international flights represent 5.5% and they arrive mainly from São Paulo (Brazil) and Santiago de Chile, where there are direct flights, from Aerolíneas Argentinas, in the first case with a daily service, and from Sky, in the second, with three weekly frequencies.

According to the Observatory report, the distribution of the market among the companies is distributed with a 51.5% share of Aerolíneas Argentinas and the rest is distributed among Flybondi (24.9%), JetSmart (21.1%), Sky (1, 5%) and Latam (0.8%).

This week and the next are scheduled between 28 and 34 daily flights (commercial)while the first days of the month, when there were still no holidays in any province, there were many fewer and the floor reached 19.

“Since the reopening of tourism after the pandemic, there was an 81% increase in the number of seats sold on international connections with Bariloche and 7.8% of foreigners who travel by Aerolíneas Argentinas have this city as their final destination”, highlighted the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Diego Cannestraci.

Mayor Gustavo Gennuso stressed that these holidays are expected a few 350,000 tourists in Bariloche. He also assessed that there will be an average of 35 daily flights (including charters) and 40 on weekends.





