Barley’s “Of course there is drama” musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray” premiered and was praised for its innovative adaptation and interpretation of a century-old classic with multiple charms

On March 3, jointly produced by Damai Mailive and the Shanghai Grand Theater Creation Center, the musical “The Portrait of Dorian Gray” self-produced by Damai “Of course there is drama” ushered in its Chinese premiere at the Shanghai Grand Theater·Grand Theater. As a world-renowned classic handed down from generation to generation, the musical has been highly anticipated as soon as it was officially announced. After the premiere, it has achieved outstanding results with the current expression of the classic content, the excellent performance of the actors and the shocking audio-visual presentation of the stage. The word-of-mouth has achieved a score of 9.0 points for Barley, which can be called an innovative work of neoclassicism.

9.0 high word-of-mouth score, century-old classics glow with the vitality of the times

If the soul is the price tag on which beauty lasts, do we succumb to temptation? After more than 100 years in the Victorian era, “The Picture of Dorian Gray” once again throws out ancient propositions about human nature and desire to people in the form of a musical.

The musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray” is adapted from the only novel by British novelist Wilde. This work tells the story of Dorian Gray, a handsome London aristocratic boy who was kind-hearted until he saw the portrait of him made by the painter Basil. Silently made a wish – “I hope that I will remain young forever, and all the vicissitudes and sins of the years will be borne by the portrait.” Such a wish has also become a curse. Driven by desire, Dorian Gray has become a hedonist. Practitioner, and began to do more evil, and many close to him became notorious for his depraved, dissolute lifestyle. As time goes by, Dorian Gray’s face is still beautiful and timeless, but that portrait has become more and more terrifying…

As one of the classic masterpieces of aestheticism in the 19th century, “The Picture of Dorian Gray” can be regarded as the three masterpieces of “art for art’s sake” in terms of drama, novels and paintings. It has been adapted into different versions of film and television and stage for a hundred years work. This adaptation of the Chinese version of the musical strives to fully explore the spiritual core of this century-old classic on the basis of the original work, bringing the audience a new look at beauty, ugliness, good and evil, and then through hedonism and The gap between moral constraints resonates across time and space with the current social gaze of “face value economy” and “appearance anxiety”.

It is the rich ideology and expression that directly hits the pain points of the times that make the century-old musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray” full of vitality of the times, and at the same time make the play gain an outstanding reputation. Currently, the show has a score of 9.0, and the audience commented: “Time has refined human nature, and classics are often seen and updated. When works more than a hundred years ago are shown to the audience in the form of musicals, the propositions discussed are still so direct. The whole play, whether it is the ‘text’ part or the ‘dance’ part, is very exciting, making people feel the soul-stirring power of drama.”

Neo-classical vision + luxurious live band, international creative team to create a top audio-visual feast

With the opening of the premiere, the stage visual style of the musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray” also ushered in the first exposure. The minimalist geometric structure of the stage and the multimedia design of the black and white sketch style made the audience hold their breath. Inspired by the “sketches” and “blueprints” of paintings, Wilde’s exquisite world is perfectly displayed.

According to reports, the musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray” was jointly created by a creative team active at home and abroad. The main creative team not only includes Lee Ji-na and Kim Moon-yeon, who are very influential figures in the Korean musical theater industry, Grammy Award-winning and Emmy Award-winning arranger Jason Howland, but also invited famous director Zhou Ke, music director and conductor Sun Yuzhuo, Powerful choreographer Shin Sun-ho and other creators joined.

In terms of cast, the repertoire gathers 11 outstanding musical actors including Ye Qisheng, Zhang Ze, Liu Yan, Cai Peng, Yu Di, Hu Di, Hu Chaozheng, Liu Haoran, Cui Ener, Zhang Qindan, Miao Mengchu, and 15 group dancers who have undergone three months of “devil training” by choreographer Shin Sun-ho and a 12-member ultra-luxury band led by music director and conductor Sun Yuzhuo. The combination of modern and classical visual design, a strong cast lineup, and a shocking live band performance, the overall stage effect fully demonstrates the charm of singing and dancing in the grand theater musical, bringing the audience a full range of audio-visual enjoyment and wonderful experience.

The audience praised: “The ingenious content arrangement, powerful choreography, beautiful lighting, and the excellent performance of the actors have jointly built this perfect audio-visual feast.” The design of the set, the dance, and the shaping of the characters are all extremely eye-catching, the music and the plot are perfectly integrated, and the atmosphere of the scene is full!” “The performance of the actors is more surprising than expected. The emotional presentation is also very delicate and full of tension, and the transformation of the protagonist’s inner world is vividly displayed, which shows his acting skills and the intentions of the main creative team.”

“Of course there is drama” continues to create new classics, and Beijing Railway Station will fully open tickets on March 6

“Of course there is drama” was established in 2021. It is a drama label under Damai Mailive. It focuses on three major categories of drama, musicals, and immersive drama in terms of content, aiming to create a new life for young audiences in drama. In the past two years since its establishment, it has launched a series of new classics: the musical “Faust of Rock” and the Chinese version of the stage play “Frankenstein”; well-known IP adaptations: the drama “Skin” and the musical “I’m Waiting for You at the End of Time” “; Pioneering original dramas: “Mixed, Zheluo or Salad”, “Tannin”; and the immersive interactive drama “Money World” Beijing version “Now Open” and many other high-quality drama works with both box office and word of mouth. As the first self-produced drama of “Of course there is drama” in 2023, the musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray” is the label’s new classic after the musical “Rock Faust” and the Chinese version of the stage play “Frankenstein”. Another attempt at repertoire creation.

Li Jing, head of Damai’s “Of course you play” label, said: “The new classic series is one of the important content development directions of ‘Of course you play’. Through continuous attempts in the process of self-made new classic drama content, we hope to give full play The advantages of the label and the ability of the platform, on the one hand, present more ideologically rich and highly artistic works to the audience, on the other hand, it can continue to explore and develop more ways of playing theater operations and a greater imagination space for commercial operations .”

According to reports, for the Chinese version of the stage play “Frankenstein”, “Of course there is drama” has launched a dynamic digital collection commemorative ticket, using digital technology to explore new ways of drama expression, and live broadcasting the eve of the premiere of the show through the brand surprise day, Taomai VIP members have priority to purchase and launch cross-border joint jewelry with jewelry brands, etc., and continue to innovate the gameplay of drama publicity and IP value development.

Before the premiere of the musical “The Portrait of Dorian Gray”, “Of course there is a play” invited the artist Sai Benyuan to create portraits with the protagonist in the play as a source of inspiration, and joined hands with Lingjing Culture to launch “Dorian Gray. Encounter”, “Dorian Gray 18 Years Later”, “Lord Henry” and “Basil the Painter” jointly produced digital prints. Each of the four layouts is limited to 120 pieces, each of which includes the artist’s autograph and edition number. Audiences can purchase online through the Damai APP in advance, or make purchases at the performance site during the performance of the repertoire.

It is reported that tickets for the Shanghai station of the musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray” have been fully booked, and after the premiere in Shanghai from March 3rd to March 12th, the show will also be held from April 13th to April 16th. Landing in Beijing Poly Theater. At 14:00 on March 6, its Beijing Railway Station performances will be fully sold.