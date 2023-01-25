Listen to the audio version of the article

The Barò Cosmetics company born in the Langhe in 2015 opens in 2023 was chosen by Zuckerberg’s Meta platform as an example of success for innovation in sales channels. In fact, it was among the very first in Europe to adopt the WhatsUp Business API with 156,000 customers managed through this method of interaction and sale.

«For us who were born without points of sale and totally e-commerce, direct contact with those who choose us counted a lot -. Explains Alberto Toppino, co-founder of the brand -. We were trying to build a new channel with the same characteristics: a one to one relationship. Personal and dedicated. Our beauty consultants follow 14 hours a day, 7 out of 7, whoever needs advice, information, an assessment. The use of WhatsUp now common to all and simple, gave us this possibility. In fact, it was greatly appreciated.”

The brand has developed 30% of its online turnover through WhatsApp in the last seven months, an 80% message opening rate on this App, a 700% increase in conversion rate compared to sending emails / dem, the 300% increase in conversion rate compared to texting.

«From April to today it has been possible to populate our multilingual WhatsApp channel with 156 thousand new customers – comments Guido Rosso, contact center director of Barò Cosmetics. The feedback we receive encourages us to do more and better to meet the needs of those who choose Barò. In WhatsApp we see a direct and non-invasive way to reach the buyer with an opening rate of messages eight times higher than e-mail”.

It should be emphasized that right from the start Barò Cosmetics focused exclusively on online sales, becoming a mono-brand e-commerce in Italy by number of orders and developing a unique business model, with its own know-how obtained from the internal development of web platforms that make it possible continuous optimization of the customer database. Direct selling makes it possible to optimize costs and reduce steps in the supply chain, thus offering cosmetic products at an affordable final price for the customer, as explained by the company.