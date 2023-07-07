Barolo Palace | The building inspired by the Divine Comedy turns one hundred years old

The Buenos aires city y Montevideo They are sister cities, perhaps much more sister and close than the Argentina and the Uruguay. One of the symbols of that brotherhood was born from the hand of a mystical and Masonic passion, which managed to unite literature and architecture: the centenary today Barolo Palace in Buenos Aires (it was inaugurated on July 7, 1923) and the Salvo Palace, in Montevideo (somewhat lower than the previous one and inaugurated in 1928).

Located on important avenues of each city, near the Río de La Plata (on Avenida de Mayo, in Buenos Aires and on Avenida 18 de Julio in Montevideo), the dream of its owner, Luis Barolo and the architect Mario Palantiwas to unite the two buildings with the light of their headlights over the river, which symbolized the brotherhood of the two countries, although a miscalculation prevented the “light bridge”.

The distance between both buildings is 202 kilometers and the height of the lighthouse is 100 meters, but the entrance from the street to Barolo is 35 meters above the Río de la Plata, and that of Salvo is 34 meters. This gives them a height above the river of 134 m. With this height, the curvature of the earth allows them to be seen at 78 km. Which means that they cover a distance of 146 km, leaving a strip of 46 km wide without coverage, so the theory that “later they realized that the curvature of the earth would not allow it” is unlikely, when Neither does its brightness.

The historic house on the creek has been restored and will be reopened as a museum

Barolo (1869-1922), a powerful Piedmontese farmer, was the one who dreamed of the buildings inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy. He had arrived in Argentina in 1890 and brought the first cotton-spinning machines to the country, to import textiles. Thus, he installed the first combed wool spinning mills and started the first cotton crops in the Chaco.

On the centenary of the May Revolution in 1910, she met the Milan-born architect Mario Palanti (1885-1979), whom she hired to build the building of her dreams, conceived and designed to be an exclusively rental property. Like all the Europeans installed in the country, Barolo thought that Europe could not avoid the wars that would lead to the destruction of the entire continent. Desperate to keep the poet’s ashes Dante Alighieriwanted to build a building inspired by the most important work of the poet, “the Divine Comedy”.

The Barolo has 24 floors (22 floors and 2 basements) and 100 meters high, which required a special authorization from the mayor of Buenos Aires Luis Cantilo in 1921, since it exceeded the maximum allowed to build on Avenida de Mayo by almost four times. At 100 meters it is reached thanks to the great lighthouse of 300 thousand candles.

Unforeseen archaeological find in the Manzana de las Luces

The style of the building caused some perplexity, there was talk of the “Italian remorse”, romantic Gothic, sandcastle, or quasi-Venetian Gothic style. It is decorated by Masonic symbols and references to the Divine Comedy, which makes it a unique building in the world.

Its construction began in 1919 and was completed in 1923. 4,300 square meters of reinforced concrete were used; 8,300 of masonry; 1,400 of paving material; 1,450 for stucco and coatings, 70,000 bags of cement; 650 tons of iron and more than one and a half million common bricks and the same amount of hollow bricks.

The total route of the stairs is 236 meters with 1,410 steps, against the 206 that the Buenos Aires Obelisk has, to compare with another emblem of the city. It has nine elevators and two freight elevators that were specially designed. Two of the elevators are hidden and were designed exclusively for the use of Barolo, who wanted to avoid contact with the tenants, although he never saw his finished work because he died a year before it was finished. From its inauguration until 1936, when the Kavanagh building in Buenos Aires and the Martinelli building in Sao Paulo were completed, it was the tallest building not only in Argentina, but also in Latin America.

The Barolo Palace recovered a lost sculpture that would have contained the ashes of Dante Alighieri

The Palace, like the Divine Comedy, is divided into three parts: Hell, Purgatory and Heaven. The nine access vaults represent the nine initiation steps and the nine infernal hierarchies; the lighthouse represented the nine angelic choirs.

From the center, the nine vaults are divided three towards Avenida de Mayo, three towards Hipólito Yrigoyen, the central vault extends towards the dome, and those containing the stairs, towards the sides. Each of the six transversal vaults, as well as the two lateral ones, contain inscriptions in Latin, and fourteen quotes can be distinguished that belong to a total of nine different works, thus maintaining the number that is repeated throughout the Divine Comedy. Some of them belong to Virgil, others to Biblical scriptures. “The letter kills, the spirit gives life”, and “it is founded on solid stone”, testify to the spiritual sense with which the building was built, determining its character and function: a secular temple that promotes the liberal arts. Above the lighthouse is the constellation of the Southern Cross that is seen aligned with the axis of Barolo in the first days of June at 7:45 p.m. The height of the building is 100 meters and 100 are the songs of Dante’s work; It has 22 floors, as many as the verses of the Divine Comedy.

The dome represents the love of Beatrice and Dante, and the entrance to Paradise, illuminated by the divine light of the lighthouse under the Southern Cross at the apex. The general division of the building and the poem is in three parts: Hell, Purgatory and Heaven. The ground floor is Hell, the first 14 floors are Purgatory, the next floors are Heaven, and the lighthouse represents God. The dome is inspired by a Hindu temple dedicated to love, and is the emblem of the realization of Dante’s union with his beloved Beatrice.

The building that García Moritán wants to demolish had also wanted to be demolished by Carlos Menem

The Salvo Palace, in Montevideo

The Salvo palace stands on the property where the La Giralda confectionery was, a mythical Montevidean venue where the famous tango “La cumparsita” was performed for the first time. The “Salvo”, construction began in 1925 and was inaugurated in 1928. It owes its name to the brothers Lorenzo, José and Ángel Salvo, millionaires sons of Italian immigrants and its original intention was to be a category hotel. And just as the Barolo was said to have an “Italian remorse” style, the famous architect Le Corbusier was horrified by the palace and called it a “dwarf in a top hat”. He even stopped at a point in the Plaza Independencia (close to the building) and said that this was the ideal point to take it down with a cannon shot.

Carlos Alonso celebrates his 93 years with a work “of denunciation” at the Museum of Fine Arts

How the Centenary of Palacio Barolo will be celebrated

The celebration for the centenary will be this Friday, July 7 from 7:00 p.m., with a special program of artistic and cultural activities that include the presentation of the pianist Martha Noguera doing works by Frederic Chopin.

The celebration will have free admission, with limited spaces and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will begin with the projection of a video tribute to the history of the palace, on the ground floor of the building, then the Buenos Aires Legislature will deliver a commemorative plaque to representatives of the first Latin American skyscraper and Noguera’s performance will close the celebration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

