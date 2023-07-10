Barraca Central is local against Argentinos Juniors this Monday for the Professional League: time, TV and training

Barraca Central will receive this Monday Argentinos Juniors in the continuity of date 24 of the 2023 tournament of the Professional Football League (LPF) of the First Division.

The game will be played from 2:00 p.m. at the Claudio Tapia stadium, with Andrés Merlos as referee and broadcast by ESPN Premium.

The “Handsome” is in a great moment since after beating River Plate at home, he went to Córdoba and defeated Belgrano 2-0.

The team led by Sergio “Huevo” Rondina already has 30 points, moved away from the relegation zone and dreams of qualifying for an international cup for the first time in its history.

Argentinos Juniors, one of the four representatives in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, will seek to return to victory after three games and get into the qualifying zone for the next Copa Sudamericana.

The “Bicho”, which has 33 units and is one of the ninth places in the table, drew 0-0 in La Paternal against Instituto, before it had lost to Banfield and Independiente del Valle, in Ecuador, for the last date of the group stage.

Gabriel Milito’s team, now without Kevin Mac Allister who will continue his career in Belgian football, needs to return to regularity to reach the first match of the round of 16 against Fluminense from Brazil on August 2 in the best possible way.

Barracas has gone four dates without losing (two draws and two wins) and with Rondina they only lost two of the 13 games of the cycle.

The doubt goes through the striker Bruno Sepúlveda, who was injured in Córdoba, who in case he did not arrive would be replaced by Alexis Domínguez.

In “Bicho”, who lost half (6) of the matches he played as a visitor in the tournament, they wait for captain Miguel Torrén, who could not finish the match against “Gloria” due to muscle discomfort.

Barracas and Argentinos met for the first time in the First Division on July 16 of last year at Olavarría and Luna and “Bicho” won 3-1.

The formation of Barracas Central and that of Argentinos Juniors for the date 24 of the Professional League 2023

Barracks: Andrew Desabato; Mauro Peinipil, Nicholas Capraro, Francisco Alvarez, Juan Ignacio Diaz and Rodrigo Insua; Facundo Mater, Rodrigo Herrera, Ivan Wall, Brian Calderara; and Alexis Dominguez or Bruno Sepulveda. DT: Sergio Rondina.

Junior Argentines: Alexis Martin Arias; Pablo Minissale, Luciano Sanchez or Michael Torren and Lucas Villalba; Javier Cabrera, Franco Moyano, Federico Redondo and Santiago Montiel; Thiago Nuss, Gabriel Avalos and Francisco Gonzalez Metilli. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Time: 2:00 PM Stadium: Claudio Tapia Referee: Andrés Merlos VAR: Darío Herrera TV: ESPN Premium.

