After the very nice Barrie-Debut Happy to Be Here was overlooked at this point but smooth that with Barbara an only slightly weaker successor had taken place last year. The EP 5K is a welcome story alone as a clue.

Contrary to Barrie Lindsay’s second studio album, which deals with the lockdown and personal losses 5K designed to be decidedly smoother – as a soundtrack for personal running ambitions: “The music felt like a good arc for running. I want this music to be good company; steady and light enough. It’s literal, and it’s metaphorical; this EP is meant to be your running partner for whatever form of 5K you’re doing.“

Subjective preferences regarding the music for personal exercise left out – because Barrie these with their barrier-free, ear-piercing balancing act from indie, bedroom, and dream pop are not necessarily served too casually and not very pushing – the musician has once again managed to create a nice little bite for the summer.

Nocturne Interlude opens this according to its title as an intro dreamily sparkling, breathing synths before Races optimistically and unobtrusively letting his endorphins shine in the lovable gear of jogging, stacking over the cute rhythm and offering himself to an ethereal plucking carefree driving. Unholy Appetite dances with loosely oscillating, tropically padded guitars and Ghost World is a cute groover. Everything is pleasant to consume, but also incidental enough that you can easily fall victim to oblivion and not really have to actively deal with it. Nevertheless, the result works on an emotional level – and should not be understood as degraded utility music.

Perhaps a large part of appears 5K but only less spectacular because Barrie at the end with Emptya jazzy piano panorama in the most beautiful Warpaintmanner, delivers one of their best songs ever and crowns 13 minutes, which is very enjoyable for fans, with a secret, pleasant euphoria.



