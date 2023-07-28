BARTACK – the hotspot in Amsterdam West on the Postjesweg

In the heart of Amsterdam West, hidden on the Postjesweg, you will find a true gem: restaurant BARTACK. Earlier we wrote about Bar Spek, which recently closed their doors. But don’t worry, almost the entire team of Bar Spek has moved to BARTACK. We took a seat on the wonderfully spacious terrace, beautifully situated at the Rembrandtpark, to try out BARTACK’s “all day” lunch, snacks & bites concept.

Neighborhood living room

It is Saturday afternoon when we arrive at BARTACK. Since they have a facade terrace and a terrace on the park, we have plenty of opportunity to take a seat at a nice table outside. After enjoying a cappuccino – we chose the variant with pea milk – we look at the extensive menu. This contains a good selection of tasty breakfast and lunch dishes. We opt for the fresh burrata sandwich served with little gem lettuce, truffle cream and cherry tomatoes and the tasty brioche with pulled chicken served with coleslaw.

Cappuccino with pea milkBrioche pulled chicken and sandwich with burrata

Delicious drinks

After this delicious lunch we still feel like a drink so we take a look at the special bar & bites menu. This menu is full of delicious wines, spritzers, gin tonics and cocktails. Since we can’t choose which cocktail we want to go for, we decide to let the bartender surprise us. He serves us the Moscow Mule and Dark & ​​Stormy, both based on ginger beer and very refreshing!

Bartack barCocktails

At the park

BARTACK is open from 8am on weekdays and from 9am on weekends, closing as soon as the sun goes down. Whether you want to go for an early breakfast with a good cup of coffee while working or studying, a nice lunch with friends or a drink on a Friday afternoon, it’s all possible at BARTACK! It is a wonderful place with tasty dishes and drinks in a very nice location.

BARTACK

Postjesweg 124, Amsterdam West

