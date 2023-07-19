Home » Basic food basket: a family needed $104,227 in June to avoid being poor
Basic food basket: a family needed $104,227 in June to avoid being poor



The basic food basket (CBA) recorded a rise of 5,2% and a type family needed $104,227 to not be poor during June. This was reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

At the same time, the statistical entity reported that the total basic food basket (CBT), which also takes non-food goods and services into account, increased 6,7% and climbed up to $232.427 for a family made up of two adults and two children.

The year-on-year growth of the CBA was 124% while the accumulated figure reached 55.1%. On the other hand, the rise in the CBT between June 2023 and the same month last year reached 123% and accumulated an increase of 52.4% in the first semester.

For a household with three members, the food basket rose to $82,977 and the complete basket to $185,039. At the same time, a clan made up of five (a man, a woman and three minor children) the increase was $109,624 and $244,462 respectively.

On the other hand, the line of indigence for an adult was positioned at $33,731 taking into account the food index and $75,219 if the total measurement is considered.

It should be noted that the last measurement, corresponding to May, had shown an increase of 5,2% until located in $99.052. Growth had been below inflation for the fifth month of the year, which was 7.8%.

