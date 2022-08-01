The drama “Basic Law of Genius” is on the air. The drama is adapted from the novel of the same name by Internet writer Chang Er and directed by Shen Yan. It tells the story of a girl “Lin Chaoxi” (played by Zhang Zifeng) who experiences a dual time and space journey, and her father, Lin Zhaosheng (played by Lei Jiayin) and The story of first love Pei Zhi (played by Zhang Xincheng) working together to regain confidence in the field of mathematics and do everything in their power to pursue truth and love. A few days ago, Shen Yan, the director of the play, said in an interview with the media that letting the genius land is the primary problem facing the adaptation of the work. In the play, Lin Chaoxi, who traveled to the world of cheese, turned against Pei Zhi, and various plots including Pei Zhi’s “crazy” and “blackening” also sparked discussions among netizens. Shen Yan admitted that he did take a lot of risks in this regard. At that time, some people in the planning team also raised objections, but Shen Yan insisted, “Why can’t the male lead be a person with an imperfect personality? He has flaws, and even this flaw is quite big, even if he is a genius.” Shen Yan also Acknowledging that such an adaptation is damaging to Pei Zhi’s character. “We used his injury to complete the larger story-driven part.” 【story】 The first choice is family, the second is mathematics “Basic Law of Genius” is adapted from the novel of the same name by Internet writer Chang Er. The IP has high popularity and evaluation in Jinjiang Literature City. Referring to the original intention of being interested in the “Basic Law of Genius”, Shen Yan said that more than ten years ago, he watched a Hollywood movie “When Happiness Comes Knocking” and liked it very much. He hopes that he can make a Chinese film “When Happiness Comes to the Door” The Pursuit of Happiness”. Until Tencent Pictures recommended the novel “Basic Law of Genius” to Director Shen Yan, after reading it, he thought it was the Chinese version of “Knock When Happiness Comes” in his mind. In the process of joint development, there are many difficulties in filming the stories in the book, such as crossing, parallel space and mathematics, “Who likes to watch plays about mathematics? This is a big difficulty.” There are relatively many elements involved in the story of “Basic Law of Genius”, such as family, love, friendship, time travel, mathematics, etc. Shen Yan said that after thinking about it, he decided to make family the first choice for performance in the play, followed by mathematics and parallel worlds It’s just a formal tool used in the play, and love is placed at the end. As a demonstration of the core father-daughter relationship in the play, the father, Lao Lin, is a character with a sense of youth in Shen Yan’s view. Shen Yan said that if he is a child, his parents are such parents with a sense of youth, and he will be very happy. “It’s a pity that my father is not. I hope that in my child’s mind, there is a sense of youth, and I can be naive and not so practical. I think such parents are cute.” See also The best way for bikes and scooters? An app recommends it 【adaptation】 To shape an ordinary man, even if he is a genius The plot that the controversial Pei Zhi “Lai” in the play does not want to go back in the cheese world is also a major controversial point in the adaptation of the play. Shen Yan said that the arrangement of this plot was originally created by the screenwriter and was discussed by everyone. , I also know that the image of Pei Zhi is called ‘Pei God’ in the original novel. He is like a ‘God’ in everyone’s mind, but how does ‘God’ appear in film and television dramas? I think it is very difficult, so we put ‘God’ took the place of man.” There are two geniuses in the original book, one is Lao Lin and the other is Pei Zhi. In the original “Strawberry World“, Lin Chaoxi’s father, Lao Lin, and her classmate Pei Zhi both had mathematical talents that could not be reached in her mind. Compared with the unreliability that Lao Lin occasionally reveals in his life, Pei Zhi is more like a “god” in the original work. The most discussed plot these days is, should Pei Zhi be selfish? In his mind, is Lin Zhaoxi or Dad more important? Regarding the adaptation, Shen Yan said that he hopes to create an ordinary person, even if he is a genius and a particularly cold person, but he is an ordinary person in terms of human nature. “He (Pei Zhi) has a The simplest demand, he wants to see his father, he is willing to be with his father, at this time other people and things have taken a step back.”

